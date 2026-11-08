Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked public debate after taking to social media to justify why he abstained from voting in the elections

Ndlozi argued that political parties must earn votes through tangible results, citing Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki as historical examples

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa fired back, accusing Ndlozi of allowing personal grievances to undermine the broader struggle for economic justice

Naledi Chirwa took Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to task. Images: @NalediChirwa and @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — Former Economic Freedom Fighters MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended his decision not to vote, drawing a sharp public rebuke from current EFF MP Naledi Chirwa.

Ndlozi aired his position on his X account on 8 November 2026, framing abstention as a constitutionally protected choice. He argued that registered voters who stay away from the polls may be refusing to endorse what they view as competing forms of failure, and that political parties have no inherent claim to any citizen's vote. According to Ndlozi, votes must be earned through concrete delivery on the ground.

Ndlozi draws on historical precedent

To support his argument, Ndlozi pointed to South Africa's post-apartheid electoral history. He noted that Nelson Mandela lost certain provinces in the 1994 elections, while Thabo Mbeki later secured those same provinces through demonstrated results. He also referenced anti-apartheid veterans Ronnie Kasrils and Barney Pityana, both of whom previously championed vote-spoiling as a valid form of political protest.

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Chirwa accuses Ndlozi of betraying the vote

Chirwa rejected Ndlozi's framing outright. She argued that his parliamentary career and public profile were built on the sacrifices of South Africans who stood in queues to cast their ballots. In her view, encouraging non-participation in elections amounts to a betrayal of the democratic gains won through collective struggle.

She went further, accusing Ndlozi of allowing personal ego and unresolved grievances to compromise the EFF's broader mission of economic freedom. Chirwa said his departure was ultimately best for the movement and affirmed that remaining members would press ahead with their political objectives without him.

View her tweet here:

Ndlozi left the EFF following a period of internal tensions within the party. Since his departure, he has remained vocal on political matters through social media, continuing to draw both support and criticism from the public.

Ndlozi reacts to Democrats winning US Midterms

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ndlozi’s reaction to the Democrats’ projected sweep of both chambers of the US Congress and his prediction of an imminent impeachment of Donald Trump.

With Democrats gaining control of the House and Senate, the result could open the door to investigations and another impeachment effort. But reactions were divided, with some warning the move could backfire on the party in 2028.

Source: Briefly News