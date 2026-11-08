A head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the R541 claimed four lives on 8 November 2026

Both drivers were among the dead, while a female passenger sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital

Mpumalanga MEC Jackie Macie sent condolences to affected families and issued a road safety warning to motorists

Four people died in an accident in Mpumalanga. Image: @ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA — Four people lost their lives in a head-on collision involving two light motor vehicles along the R541 connecting Lochiel and Badplaas on 8 November 2026. The fatalities comprised three men and one woman, with both drivers among those who died at the scene. A female passenger survived the impact with severe injuries and was admitted to Embuleni Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, law enforcement officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the accident. A formal investigation is under way, though authorities have not ruled out reckless or negligent driving. The accident happened less than a week after a Toyota Quantum driver was killed in an accident with a police Nyala in Germiston, Gauteng.

MEC Jackie Macie sent condolences to bereaved families

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the hospitalised passenger a complete recovery. Macie called on road users to exercise heightened caution, particularly as motorists travel back following the Local Government Elections.

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He emphasised that motorists must observe traffic regulations, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, adhere to designated speed limits, and verify the roadworthiness of their vehicles prior to long trips. Macie further recommended that long-distance drivers take breaks every two hours, while adjusting their driving to accommodate weather and road conditions such as rain and active construction zones.

View Arrive Alive's tweet about the accident here:

2 SAPS runners die in head-on collision

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Constable Zenzile Ntuli and Captain Vusi Skosana, the two SAPS runners killed in a head-on collision while travelling home from the Jacaranda Marathon.

Ntuli had recently won the First Master Female Athlete award at the SAPS National Marathon Championships. Both officers completed the marathon hours before the fatal crash on the R573 Moloto Road.

Source: Briefly News