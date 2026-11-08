Tiny Ubiribo's son, Junior, went public on Instagram with explosive claims against his stepmother, Danielle

He shared a screenshot of a message suggesting Danielle had told family she wanted to apply to have Tiny's body exhumed

The Ubiribo family is said to be firmly against the move, with Junior's aunt reportedly refusing to grant Danielle permission

Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s son slammed his stepmother on social media. Images: ego2222, danisimbaallen

Source: Instagram

The family of late Nigerian businessman Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo is in the middle of a very public storm, after his son Junior took to Instagram to slam his stepmother, fashion designer Danielle Simba Allen.

Tiny, who was well-known across South African and Zimbabwean entertainment circles, passed away in March 2026. A UK coroner's inquest later ruled that the 43-year-old died following a cosmetic procedure in Thailand.

Junior's explosive Instagram posts

On 7 November 2026, Junior posted a video of himself looking visibly unimpressed by the news, with a caption that pulled no punches: "Me finding out Danielle tried to dig my dad up."

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He went further, sharing a screenshot of a message that alleged Danielle had spoken to his aunt about her intention to seek permission to have Tiny's body exhumed. The message read:

"Dan has mentioned to your aunty that she wants to apply to have your dad exhumed because she feels she is unable to have a tombstone or headstone placed or leave memorial flowers at the grave more than 18"."

Junior captioned the screenshot with the words: "Cause it never gave liar…"

Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s wife, Danielle, is reportedly looking to exhume her late husband's remains. Image: danisimbaallen

Source: Instagram

According to the leaked message, the wider Ubiribo family is strongly opposed to any exhumation, with Junior's aunt reportedly making it clear she had not given Danielle her blessing to proceed.

The public spat marks a sharp contrast to what seemed like a close family unit not long ago. Junior had appeared in the couple's lifestyle content, including a high-profile family trip to Disneyland in 2022.

Danielle Simba Allen and representatives of the Ubiribo estate had not issued any public response to Junior's claims at the time the posts circulated online.

See Junior's posts below.

Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo's death raises suspicion

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online speculation surrounding the death of Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo.

This comes after a journalist raised questions about the timeline of when the socialite died and when the news broke, also linking him to federal crimes, leading many to suspect he may have faked his own death.

Source: Briefly News