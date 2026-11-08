Kelly Khumalo shared a candid home video on 6 November 2026 that quickly caught the attention of social media users

Fans accused the singer of

showing off a possible BBL, with many focusing on her curves rather than her singing

The video features Kelly alongside Gogo, with fans noting she often deletes these informal clips

Kelly Khumalo sparks BBL rumours. Images: KellyKhumaloZA

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is once again the talk of social media, but this time it has less to do with her powerhouse voice and everything to do with her body. A home video the singer shared on 6 November 2026 sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and critics alike convinced she may have gone under the knife for a Brazilian but* lift (BBL).

The singer, who previously stunned her fans with a photo baring all, shared a home video on social media over the weekend.

Social media user TaMarah7 posted the video of the songstress on his X account on 6 November 2026.

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Social media users comment on the clip

@JamaSikati wrote:

"Damm Kelly can sing moerskont!"

@ThusegoY was more pointed:

"I don't know, but I feel like she wants us to see her bums. Did she get BBL too?"

@ayanda_m04 clearly missed this kind of content:

"Yoh! I love it when she does these tipsy impromptu videos with Gogo. Pity she deletes them ❤️"

@Tambay71 had a moment of self-correction:

"Hai fokof man ..... Sorry I am insulting and reprimanding my feelings after seeing that nyash."

@therealmashsa reached for scripture, posting Ezekiel 28:13:

"You were in Eden, the garden of God; every precious stone adorned you: carnelian, chrysolite and emerald, topaz, onyx and jasper, lapis lazuli, turquoise and beryl. Your settings and mountings were made of gold; on the day you were created they were prepared."

@LungeloM kept it simple and sincere:

"She got pipes for days shem 🤌"

Kelly Khumalo's latest video sparks BBL reports. Images: KellyKhumaloZa and ShowmaxOnline

Source: Getty Images

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede Shares Reason Behind Feud With Kelly Khumalo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Zandile Khumalo-Gumede made serious allegations against her older sister, fellow singer Kelly Khumalo.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp message shared by Zandie Khumalo-Gumede on her Instagram stories was reshared on X (Twitter).

Social media users expressed mixed opinions, with some backing Zandile’s claims and others disputing them.

Source: Briefly News