Singer Zandile Khumalo-Gumede stunned South Africans after dragging her older sister, Kelly Khumalo, and revealing the reasons she believes they are feuding.

Like most siblings, Zandie and Kelly have a love-hate relationship, which has often played out in public. Despite reports that they had reunited and resolved their differences in 2023 after three years apart, Zandie Kumalo-Gumede proved once again that blood is not always thicker than water when she made serious allegations about her sister, Kelly Khumalo.

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede reveals why Kelly Khumalo resents her

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, X (Twitter) user @joy_zelda reshared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation Zandile Khumalo-Gumede shared on her Instagram stories. The post was captioned:

“This is what Zandile Khumalo had to say about the Beef they had with her sister Kelly Khumalo.”

In the WhatsApp chat, the singer, who previously sided with her sister's baby daddy, Jub Jub, claimed that Kelly Khumalo resents her because she got married and had children in wedlock. In her explanation, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede’s mother caught strays as she mentioned that she also had her out of wedlock.

“Haybo uyazi its possible for a family member to resent you just because you broke generational curses that they thought they would be the ones to break? Tholukuthi you are the first to marry in the family, even your mother akashadile and wena ukwenze and you are the first to have a child emshadweni bona they had children outside wedlock, and bayazi kwakushada loko sekuqala ukuba imposisible coz badala,nezingane zakho ezesibongo esisodwa wena noyise wezingane zakho ukhona in the kids' lives bona dololo and abantu nje are generally more warm towards you than them kwalokho kuyabadina,” part of the message reads.

Read the full message below:

SA reacts to Zandie Gumede's allegations

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Zandile Khumalo-Gumede’s allegations about why Kelly Khumalo resents her. Some agreed with Zandie, while others disagreed and shared why they believed the two sisters were feuding.

Here are some of the comments:

@premium_xh alleged:

“Well the reason they fell out is that she and her husband were making bookings for her using Kelly's name. Not whatever she's talking about.”

@femaleAlostro claimed:

“Kelly thinks she’s the Beyoncé of the family. I’ve even said before that she’s the one probably threatening her mom to not confess to what happened to Senzo.”

@EleganceGB remarked:

“I think she's in competition with her sister. Kelly is the one who needs to watch out.”

@Khuliso_Mabuda said:

“She is still not telling us who killed Senzo.”

@Shirlez asked:

“This one just likes attention cause why not live your best life in your marriage?”

Kelly Khumalo opens up about shutting door on sister Zandile

In a 2021 article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo addressed the beef she has with her sister, Zandile Khumalo.

The songstress made it clear that their relationship was beyond repair and that nothing more could be done. Kelly added that she was now choosing to focus on her beautiful children, as she was a single mother.

