Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about her decision to end her feud with singer, reality TV star and sister Kelly Khumalo

The Khumalo sisters had been beefing for a long time after they "divorced" each other publicly following a family fight

Zandie Kumalo-Gumede told Showmax that she doesn't hold grudges for long, adding that her mon taught her to forgive and move on

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about ending her feud with her sister Kelly Khumalo. The singing sisters reunited for the first time during the finale of Season 3 of Life with Kelly Khumalo.

They attended a therapy session together to iron out a few things. During a candid chat with Showmax, Zandie revealed that they first smoked the peace pipe before they went out to seek professional help.

Zandie Khumalo shared that their beef had been a heavy load to carry hence they decided to go for therapy. Kelly Khumalo's little sister also shared that they are not the kind to hold grudges for long at her home.

She shared that she learnt to forgive and move on from her mother. Zandie and Kelly Khumalo hogged headlines for a minute after they "divorced" each other publicly. According to TshisaLIVE, she added:

"You can upset my mother now, but two minutes later it’s gone, we are over it."

