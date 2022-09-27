Kelly Khumalo has dumped her best friend Wanda Baloyi after they had a heated argument while on vacation in the Vaal

In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, the singer accused Wanda of being selfish after she complained that Kelly was too "drunk" and did not give her attention

The Empini hitmaker even told her mother that she doesn't want the clothes she left at Wanda's place, adding that Wanda can even burn them if she likes

Kelly Khumalo has apparently dumped her bestie, Wanda Baloyi. The singer revealed that she's done with Wanda after their heated argument during a vacay in the Vaal.

Kelly Khumalo shared that she doesn't want to see Wanda Baloyi again. Image: @wandabaloyi, @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, Kelly told her friend where to get off after she accused her of being absent and "drunk". ZAlebs reports that Wanda Baloyi wanted them to catch up but Kelly did not pay attention to her.

In the episode, Wanda was about to go to Mozambique hence she wanted to open up to her friend before leaving but the Empini singer was also going though a lot at the time.

After their argument, Kelly Khumalo shared that she's "very mad" and doesn't want to see Wanda anytime soon. She alleged that Wanda wanted to embarrass her.

"She's selfish, and centered."

Kelly added that she doesn't even want the clothes that she left at Wanda's crib.

"I don't want them she can burn them," she told her mother.

Kelly Khumalo claims late Senzo Meyiwa still visits her

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has claimed that her late baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa still visits her in her dreams. The singer was a guest on Kaya 959 on Friday, 16 September.

The reality TV star has been trending on social media since the late Orlando Pirates goalie's friend, Tumelo Madlala, started testifying in his murder trial. Her name has been mentioned a couple of times.

During her interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Kelly revealed that she still speaks with the former Bafana Bafana star. Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in 2014. Her family, Longwe Twala and Tumelo were all present when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Source: Briefly News