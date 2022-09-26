Kelly Khumalo and her sister and Zandie have their connection intact despite recent rumours surrounding them

South Africans have been scratching their heads about the sisters' relationship after online users theorised that they were both allegedly romantically involved with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

Turns out Kelly Khumalo recently attended the christening ceremony for Zandie's son Zenala and the two looked happy to be together

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo have many people curious about how they're doing as sisters. Zandie dropped pictures of herself and Kelly celebrating her son together.

Kelly Khumalo and Zandie had many hearts melting when they took pictures together at a family event. Image: Instagram /@zandie_khumalo_gumede/@kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Many took this as a sign that Kelly and her sister Zandie despite the buzz around them during Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial. Fans of the sisters could not stop raving about their cute pictures celebrating at the christening ceremony

What is happening between Kelley Khumalo and sister Zandie?

Zandie took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest family event. She hosted a christening ceremony for her son Zenala and Kelly Khumalo joined them.

The sisters looked happy and peaceful as they gushed over Zandie's kid. In the snaps, the two sisters are laughing together while standing in the beautifully decorated venue for the christening ceremony.

Many fans complimented the sisters as they were happy to see them together after rumours started going around that they both dated Senzo Meyiwa. Netizens who love the siblings expressed that they were happy to see the two sisters were not at odds.

@bandy_k commented:

"Our prayers are answered."

@iamwealthymomof4 commented:

"My heart is warm to see you two together."

@amy_shezi commented:

"Look at God, this is beautiful. I am sho mama is crying tears of joy #sisters #Khumalos"

@angiestoney commented:

"This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it. This is beautiful."

@l.mofokeng commented:

"Don’t ever let anything come between the two of you. I love you Kakhulu maninje Bo Khumalo."

Zandie Khumalo celebrates her baby boy's birthday turning 1

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were having a party. Zandie's son had his first birthday, and his mom went all out.

The singer celebrated her kid's life and shared posted snaps of the festivities on Instagram. Zandie covered his room with blue balloons for a photo shoot on his special day.

Zandie sang him a happy birthday as he woke up. She also dressed him up in an adorable little tuxedo, and Zandie's Instagram followers were not shy with the birthday wishes.

