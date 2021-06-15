Kelly Khumalo opens up about shutting door on sister Zandile

Kelly Khumalo has finally addressed the beef she has with her sister Zandile Khumalo

The songstress made it clear that their relationship was beyond repair and nothing more could be done

Kelly added that she was now choosing to focus on her two beautifuk children as she is a single mother

Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile made headlines when they had a very emotional and very public spat. Kelly has opened up about the relationship and made it clear that it is irreparable.

Speaking to TrueLove, the songstress revealed that she has completely written off Zandile.

“I’ve moved on from that part of my life. It no longer exists and never will.”

She went on to say that she was now focusing her time and attention on her children. The singer expressed sadness that her demanding career doesn’t grant her enough time with her kids but she understands that as a single parent, she has to work.

“A girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do.”

Kelly Khumalo slams Jub Jub for being absent father

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about the strained relationship she has with baby daddy and famous rapper Jub Jub. The pair share a child, 11-year-old Christian, but Jub Jub has not been an involved father.

According to Khumalo, the rapper has not made enough effort to fight to see his son. Taking to Twitter, she said:

“All I hear is excuses… any parent who wants to be present in their kid's life will fight tooth and nail for that to happen, no matter the circumstances, if not the court is always there to mediate in such situations. Fullstop. ‪#LifeWithKellyKhumalo”‬

She expanded more on this on her reality TV show, The Life of Kelly Khumalo, where she expressed that Jub Jub was not interested in being a father to Christian. Jub Jub had previously expressed that it was Khumalo that was doing her utmost to keep him away from the child.

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the family dispute. @Bavuyi34 said: “Well said Kelly.”

@jahlady1 said: “And you can't force someone to have relationship with their kids if they don't want to. It's emotionally draining...”

@mtakajesu1 said: “Kelly, all I wanna do is meet you one day... DO NOT TALK, give you a tight hug, smile... and we go separate ways... sister love.”

