Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx crossed for a brace of tries against Italy in Turin on Saturday, extending a record he already held

The 32-year-old's tally now places him fifth on the all-time Springbok try-scoring list, closing in on several storied names

Marx's latest milestone comes as he prepares to return to South African rugby after confirming his departure from Japan

Malcolm Marx added two more tries to his ever-growing tally in the Springboks' match against Italy at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday, taking his career total to 31 and cementing his status as Springbok history's most prolific try-scoring forward.

The 32-year-old hooker, playing in his 95th Test, crossed in the 19th and 31st minutes off the back of rolling mauls to register his 30th and 31st tries in the green and gold jersey. It was his fifth Test try against Italy in as many appearances against the Azzurri.

Marx Climbs the All-Time Springbok Rankings

The double also had consequences for Marx's standing in the broader Springbok points rankings. His total of 155 Test points moved him past Pat Lambie (153) and Butch James (154), placing him 18th on the all-time list of Springbok points scorers.

Remarkably, Marx now sits fifth among all Springbok try scorers regardless of position. Jaque Fourie (32 tries) in fourth, Makazole Mapimpi (33) in third, and Joost van der Westhuizen (38) in second all appear within reach before the two-time Rugby World Cup winner retires. All-time leading scorer Bryan Habana, who crossed for 67 tries, is widely considered beyond reach.

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A Record That Extends Beyond South Africa

In the context of global forward try-scoring, Marx currently occupies fourth place in Test rugby history. Retired Japanese loose forward Takashi Kikutani (32 tries) and Uruguay's Diego Ormaechea (33 tries) sit ahead of him, while New Zealand's Ardie Savea leads all forwards with 35 tries. Critically, among front-row forwards specifically, Marx already stands alone as the highest try scorer in Test history.

The reigning World Rugby Player of the Year confirmed earlier this week that he would be leaving Japanese club rugby to join the Bulls in Pretoria, bringing him back to South African domestic competition. With several playing years still ahead of him, Marx is well positioned to continue reshaping the record books.

Source: Briefly News