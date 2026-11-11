Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Ishmael Maluleke has called for the club to relieve Miguel Cardoso of his coaching duties after Sundowns lost 3-1 to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup last Sunday.

Speaking on Radio 2000, Maluleke said Sundowns require a different coach, arguing that the club's standards extend well beyond collecting results. He questioned what exactly Cardoso would be expected to turn around and insisted the club should consider bringing in someone else. Maluleke added that he could not identify a leader within the current setup capable of rescuing the situation.

**Cardoso Under Pressure Despite New Deal

The defeat deepens the frustration surrounding Cardoso following Sundowns' shock exit from the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round last month. Despite those setbacks, the Portuguese coach retains the support of the club's hierarchy, having signed a new contract before the start of the season.

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His most significant achievement at the club remains guiding Sundowns to the CAF Champions League title last season, ending a 10-year wait for continental glory. He also secured the MTN8 trophy in the current campaign. Yet sections of the support base have grown increasingly critical of the team's style and overall performances.

**Maluleke Questions Sundowns' Playing Philosophy

Maluleke, whose playing career included stints at Manning Rangers, AmaZulu and Jomo Cosmos, believes Sundowns have drifted away from the football identity that once made them formidable on the continent. He argued that the decline did not emerge suddenly, pointing to warning signs that were already present despite the positive results recorded in recent seasons.

Referencing the eras of former coaches Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena, Maluleke suggested that those who followed the club closely had already sensed a difficult period was possible. He said strong results had, at times, masked underlying problems that are only now becoming apparent.

Maluleke is no stranger to setting high standards. The former striker claimed the PSL Top Goalscorer Award in the 2001/02 season after netting 18 goals for Manning Rangers.

His comments add to the growing scrutiny around Cardoso as Sundowns attempt to regain their footing on the continental stage.

Source: Briefly News