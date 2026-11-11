A throwback clip from The Oprah Winfrey Show resurfaced, showing two Rwandan sisters separated from their family during the 1994 genocide

Clementine and Claire spent seven years searching through aid agencies for their parents, not knowing whether they had survived

When Oprah surprised the sisters live on stage, the moment left viewers around the world in tears all over again

A resurfaced clip from The Oprah Winfrey Show captures the moment two Rwandan sisters were reunited with their family. Image: @oprahpodcast

Source: Instagram

A throwback clip shared by @oprahpodcast on Instagram on 9 November 2026 stopped the internet in its tracks. The resurfaced segment from The Oprah Winfrey Show featured two Rwandan sisters, Clementine and Claire, sitting across from Oprah and recounting one of the most painful chapters of their lives.

The sisters had been separated from their parents during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. For seven years, they searched through aid agencies, hoping for any sign that their family had survived. By the time they appeared on Oprah's stage, it had been 12 years since they had last seen their parents. Clementine also mentioned having two younger siblings she had never met.

Oprah's surprise that changed everything

As Clementine spoke, Oprah produced what appeared to be a letter sent from Rwanda. Rather than letting the sisters read it on air, she revealed the truth: their family had been flown out to the studio. Moments later, their parents and younger siblings walked out on stage. The reunion that followed was overwhelming.

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The sisters rushed to embrace their family as the studio erupted in applause, with tears flowing freely on both sides. It was the kind of moment that reminded viewers why Oprah's show became a cultural institution. The clip quickly spread across social media, with thousands of people saying it had left them completely undone. Many praised the raw, unscripted emotion of the reunion and recalled the enduring power of Oprah's classic era.

Watch the reunion that has the internet in tears in the Instagram reel below:

How viewers across the globe reacted

The comment section was flooded with emotional responses, including one that made the moment even more extraordinary:

@jazzyinrwanda shared:

"I'll never forget the day Oprah changed my best friend's life 🙏."

@iamteneshawilson admitted:

"Crying just before bed. At least it's happy tears ❤️."

@andrewly wrote:

"We need the Oprah show back!"

@akbar_gbaja said:

"The humanity 😍."

@fadedglamour525 added:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen ❤️."

@giselamargarita confessed:

"I have been in shambles all week watching these surprise throwbacks 🩷❤️🧡💛."

3 Briefly News articles about family reunions

A Dubai-based Emirates flight attendant surprised her family in the Philippines with an unannounced visit home after 10 months away, capturing an emotional reunion with her mother that went viral online.

A military dad brought his three children and Mzansi to tears after returning home from a year-long deployment to surprise them at their schools with flowers.

A South African mother touched hearts online after capturing the emotional moment she returned home from months of working in the US to surprise her tearful young son in his school uniform.

Source: Briefly News