What started as a major sporting event in California has now attracted the attention of local authorities

Officials are looking into an unexpected development that left several questions surrounding Sunday's event

Organisers have offered an explanation, but the circumstances surrounding the incident have drawn further attention

Police are investigating after 27 half-marathon runners were hospitalised with unusual symptoms following the Santa Barbara Half Marathon in California. Image: Robin Utrecht/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Police in California have launched an investigation after 27 participants in the Santa Barbara Half Marathon were hospitalised with unusual symptoms on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The incident has raised questions about what happened during the endurance event, with hospital officials yet to establish the cause of the illnesses.

The Santa Barbara Police Department opened an investigation after receiving information from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital about an unusually high number of runners seeking emergency treatment. Although organisers believe the conditions were linked to heat and dehydration, authorities have not confirmed the explanation.

27 runners hospitalised after California half marathon

Cottage Health confirmed that 27 participants arrived at its emergency departments in Santa Barbara and Goleta following the race.

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In a statement, the healthcare provider described receiving a "larger than expected number of emergency visits", adding that several patients had "similar symptoms of undetermined cause".

By Monday morning, 9 November, 24 patients had received treatment and been discharged. The remaining three were reported to be in stable condition.

According to the Associated Press, police had not provided further details about the investigation by Monday.

Heat and dehydration under investigation

The race took place in unusually warm November conditions. Temperatures reached approximately 27°C by 10 am, while typical November highs in the area are generally in the low to mid-20s. About 7,500 people participated in the 21.1km event, which followed a route along the Pacific coastline and through downtown Santa Barbara.

Event director David Monico said medical personnel treated several runners for overheating and dehydration. Organisers also transported 15 participants from the event's medical tent to hospitals.

"There was no unusual symptoms or anything outside of the norm for a half marathon or a marathon or some type of endurance event," Monico said.

Health officials provide further context

A subsequent update from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department indicated that the incident was likely heat-related and did not suggest a wider public health threat.

However, the precise cause of the reported symptoms remains subject to investigation.

The incident highlights the medical challenges associated with endurance events, particularly when participants compete in warmer-than-usual conditions.

Rachel Apa died after collapsing during her first NYC Marathon. Her father later shared their final text messages and the heartbreaking events before her death. Image: Steve Apa / nbcnews.com

Source: UGC

Previous marathon tragedy raises questions about runner safety

Briefly News previously reported that 24-year-old Rachel Apa died after collapsing during her first New York City Marathon on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

She was approximately two miles from the finish line when she suffered a medical emergency. Her father, Steve Apa, later shared their final text exchanges, which showed how her condition appeared to change during the race.

Source: Briefly News