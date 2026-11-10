Police Investigate After 27 Half-Marathon Runners Hospitalised With Unusual Symptoms
- What started as a major sporting event in California has now attracted the attention of local authorities
- Officials are looking into an unexpected development that left several questions surrounding Sunday's event
- Organisers have offered an explanation, but the circumstances surrounding the incident have drawn further attention
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Police in California have launched an investigation after 27 participants in the Santa Barbara Half Marathon were hospitalised with unusual symptoms on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The incident has raised questions about what happened during the endurance event, with hospital officials yet to establish the cause of the illnesses.
The Santa Barbara Police Department opened an investigation after receiving information from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital about an unusually high number of runners seeking emergency treatment. Although organisers believe the conditions were linked to heat and dehydration, authorities have not confirmed the explanation.
27 runners hospitalised after California half marathon
Cottage Health confirmed that 27 participants arrived at its emergency departments in Santa Barbara and Goleta following the race.
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In a statement, the healthcare provider described receiving a "larger than expected number of emergency visits", adding that several patients had "similar symptoms of undetermined cause".
By Monday morning, 9 November, 24 patients had received treatment and been discharged. The remaining three were reported to be in stable condition.
According to the Associated Press, police had not provided further details about the investigation by Monday.
Heat and dehydration under investigation
The race took place in unusually warm November conditions. Temperatures reached approximately 27°C by 10 am, while typical November highs in the area are generally in the low to mid-20s. About 7,500 people participated in the 21.1km event, which followed a route along the Pacific coastline and through downtown Santa Barbara.
Event director David Monico said medical personnel treated several runners for overheating and dehydration. Organisers also transported 15 participants from the event's medical tent to hospitals.
"There was no unusual symptoms or anything outside of the norm for a half marathon or a marathon or some type of endurance event," Monico said.
Health officials provide further context
A subsequent update from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department indicated that the incident was likely heat-related and did not suggest a wider public health threat.
However, the precise cause of the reported symptoms remains subject to investigation.
The incident highlights the medical challenges associated with endurance events, particularly when participants compete in warmer-than-usual conditions.
Previous marathon tragedy raises questions about runner safety
Briefly News previously reported that 24-year-old Rachel Apa died after collapsing during her first New York City Marathon on Sunday, 1 November 2026.
She was approximately two miles from the finish line when she suffered a medical emergency. Her father, Steve Apa, later shared their final text exchanges, which showed how her condition appeared to change during the race.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za