A peaceful morning run in Centurion took a frightening turn when three armed men confronted an unsuspecting runner

The attackers allegedly stole several valuable belongings before making an unusual demand that left the victim with little choice

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of runners using quiet roads and isolated routes in Gauteng

Runners jogging in South Africa. A Centurion runner was forced into bushes and robbed at gunpoint by three armed men during a morning jog. Image: Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A runner was ambushed by three armed men while jogging in Centurion, Gauteng, on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The suspects allegedly forced him into nearby bushes before robbing him of his belongings and demanding money.

The incident happened near Ruimte Road in the Raslouw area. According to crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee, the attackers also forced the victim to delete his iCloud data before fleeing. Fortunately, no shots were fired, and the runner escaped without physical injuries.

Centurion runner robbed of phone, shoes and watch

Abramjee shared details of the incident on X on Monday, 9 November 2026. He explained that three armed men confronted the runner during his morning exercise session.

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The suspects allegedly took his cellphones, running shoes and watch. They also forced him to transfer R2,000 electronically. In addition to taking his possessions, the attackers allegedly instructed him to delete his iCloud data before making their getaway.

Yusuf Abramjee issues warning to Gauteng runners

After the incident, Abramjee urged runners to reconsider how they approach outdoor exercise, particularly on quiet or isolated routes.

"WARNING TO RUNNERS: Avoid isolated routes, remain alert and, where possible, run in groups. Stay vigilant!" he cautioned.

His warning comes amid concerns about the safety of people exercising in public spaces.

Read Yusuf Abramjee's original post:

Social media users react to Centurion robbery

The robbery has reignited conversation about the safety of outdoor exercise in South African suburbs, including areas widely considered quiet and low-risk.

The fact that the suspects specifically targeted running gear and knew to demand iCloud data deletion alarmed many who saw the post. It suggested the robbers knew the value of the items and the digital trail that could follow them.

South Africans reacted with a mixture of fear, anger and grim humour on X after Abramjee's post.

@thandoooox5 wrote:

"I was held at gunpoint 3 years ago, I haven't jogged outside since. These robbers even get extremely violent when you don't have any valuables. 😔💔 These crimes happen because there is a street market for running items… a bonus when you have your phone with you."

@elegoregoreng said:

"Am I the only one who runs with nothing but my watch? It will be useless to take it because the minute it switches off, where will you get the charger? I doubt they can even buy the charger."

@BlueNip offered a blunt solution:

"Or buy a treadmill..."

@RockyB44427546B reacted:

"Yhoooo this country is a crime scene 🙄"

@Kimchi_Yumiii wrote:

"Jesus Christ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😳😳😳😳😳😳😳"

@segoboi_ added:

"Centurion is a very quiet suburb, not surprised."

Previous Centurion runner robbery left Comrades veteran shaken

Briefly News previously reported that Comrades Marathon veteran Phillip Ralehlaka was robbed at gunpoint during a training run in Raslouw, Centurion, on Sunday, 31 May 2026.

Ralehlaka recalled how two armed men confronted him and demanded his valuables. He surrendered his cellphone and Garmin watch but resisted when the suspects attempted to force him towards nearby bushes.

Source: Briefly News