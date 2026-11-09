Centurion Runner Robbed at Gunpoint As 3 Armed Men Make Unusual Demand
- A peaceful morning run in Centurion took a frightening turn when three armed men confronted an unsuspecting runner
- The attackers allegedly stole several valuable belongings before making an unusual demand that left the victim with little choice
- The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of runners using quiet roads and isolated routes in Gauteng
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A runner was ambushed by three armed men while jogging in Centurion, Gauteng, on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The suspects allegedly forced him into nearby bushes before robbing him of his belongings and demanding money.
The incident happened near Ruimte Road in the Raslouw area. According to crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee, the attackers also forced the victim to delete his iCloud data before fleeing. Fortunately, no shots were fired, and the runner escaped without physical injuries.
Centurion runner robbed of phone, shoes and watch
Abramjee shared details of the incident on X on Monday, 9 November 2026. He explained that three armed men confronted the runner during his morning exercise session.
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The suspects allegedly took his cellphones, running shoes and watch. They also forced him to transfer R2,000 electronically. In addition to taking his possessions, the attackers allegedly instructed him to delete his iCloud data before making their getaway.
Yusuf Abramjee issues warning to Gauteng runners
After the incident, Abramjee urged runners to reconsider how they approach outdoor exercise, particularly on quiet or isolated routes.
"WARNING TO RUNNERS: Avoid isolated routes, remain alert and, where possible, run in groups. Stay vigilant!" he cautioned.
His warning comes amid concerns about the safety of people exercising in public spaces.
Read Yusuf Abramjee's original post:
Social media users react to Centurion robbery
The robbery has reignited conversation about the safety of outdoor exercise in South African suburbs, including areas widely considered quiet and low-risk.
The fact that the suspects specifically targeted running gear and knew to demand iCloud data deletion alarmed many who saw the post. It suggested the robbers knew the value of the items and the digital trail that could follow them.
South Africans reacted with a mixture of fear, anger and grim humour on X after Abramjee's post.
@thandoooox5 wrote:
"I was held at gunpoint 3 years ago, I haven't jogged outside since. These robbers even get extremely violent when you don't have any valuables. 😔💔 These crimes happen because there is a street market for running items… a bonus when you have your phone with you."
@elegoregoreng said:
"Am I the only one who runs with nothing but my watch? It will be useless to take it because the minute it switches off, where will you get the charger? I doubt they can even buy the charger."
@BlueNip offered a blunt solution:
"Or buy a treadmill..."
@RockyB44427546B reacted:
"Yhoooo this country is a crime scene 🙄"
@Kimchi_Yumiii wrote:
"Jesus Christ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😳😳😳😳😳😳😳"
@segoboi_ added:
"Centurion is a very quiet suburb, not surprised."
Previous Centurion runner robbery left Comrades veteran shaken
Briefly News previously reported that Comrades Marathon veteran Phillip Ralehlaka was robbed at gunpoint during a training run in Raslouw, Centurion, on Sunday, 31 May 2026.
Scholar transport safety fears grow after minibus carrying 18 learners overturns near Vanderbijlpark
Ralehlaka recalled how two armed men confronted him and demanded his valuables. He surrendered his cellphone and Garmin watch but resisted when the suspects attempted to force him towards nearby bushes.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za