Minnie Dlamini posted a one-word take on South Africa's coalition politics on X, and netizens were quick to respond

Several social media users questioned her credibility on serious national issues, with one commenter telling her to sit out the conversation

One X user brought up Minnie's silence on illegal immigration and even invoked AKA's name in the heated exchange

Minnie Dlamini found herself facing criticism after sharing her views on a national political issue. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Television personality Minnie Dlamini found herself in hot water on X after she weighed in on South African coalition politics. The post, which simply read "Coalition 🇿🇦," was shared on 7 November 2026 at 2:13 PM and quickly attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. The brevity of her take seemed to rub many peeps the wrong way, with users flooding her replies to question whether she had any business speaking on such matters at all.

No outright majority as coalition talks loom

South Africa held its local government elections on 4 November 2026, with the results pointing to a significant shift in the country's political landscape. The ANC emerged as the biggest party nationally with 30.76% of the vote, followed by the DA at 24.64%, while the MK Party secured 9.76%, the EFF 6.22% and ActionSA 5.67%. No single party secured an outright national majority, leaving several municipalities facing coalition negotiations as political parties consider their next moves.

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Mzansi pushes back on Minnie's political post

The reactions ranged from dismissive to outright scathing.

@ZoroZungu was perhaps the bluntest of the bunch, telling the TV star to leave serious political discourse to others.

"Sit this one out, gorgeous. We are serious here; we'll call you when we discuss useless stuff. You so-called celebs don't stand for this."

@Saltiesunmasked took a more comedic route, posting in isiZulu:

"Akuqedile amadoda ngesende uzokhuluma nge coalition manje. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@responsenhlanh1, who goes by the handle Mr Nuclear Physics, dragged her silence on illegal immigration into the conversation and held up the late rapper AKA as a measuring stick.

"We see you. 🫣🧐 You never tweeted about illegal foreigners. We have useless celebrities in SA; AKA was better than you all."

Minnie Dlamini spoke about how she dated Khune

Minnie Dlamini shared the full story of how she and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune got together.

The media personality revealed that Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala played matchmaker and set her up with Khune.

Source: Briefly News