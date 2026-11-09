Five Suspects Shot and Killed by Police After Gqeberha Cash-in-Transit Heist
- Five suspects lost their lives following a cash-in-transit robbery on Kempston Road in Gqeberha on Monday, 9 November 2026
- The Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed the suspects were killed during a police operation linked to the robbery
- Key details, including whether additional suspects are being sought, remain unclear as investigations continue
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EASTERN CAPE — Five suspects were shot and killed by police on Monday, 9 November 2026, after a cash-in-transit robbery on Kempston Road in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
The Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed that the suspects died during a police operation conducted in response to the robbery. The incident occurred on Monday morning, though authorities have not yet publicly detailed the precise sequence of events that led to the shooting.
What happened on Kempston road
At the time of publication, police had not confirmed whether any cash or firearms were recovered at the scene. It also remains unclear whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the robbery.
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The Hawks confirmed their involvement in the post-heist operation, but further information about how the confrontation unfolded has not been released.
Authorities are expected to provide additional details as the investigation progresses.
This is a developing story.
See report from Newzroom Afrika's X page here:
3 killed in CIT robbery shoot-out
In similar news, three men suspected of cash-in-transit robbery were killed and a fourth wounded and arrested following a shootout with police on the R80 highway in northern Pretoria on Monday, 28 September 2026. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects during the confrontation. Firearms belonging to the suspects were recovered at the scene after the shooting.
Most wanted CIT robbers killed by police
Briefly News also reported that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) joined forces and hunted down two cash-in-transit heist suspects. A deadly shootout happened in Ekurhuleni on 17 May 2025, and the suspects were fatally wounded. KZN, GP SAPS join forces According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, the KZN police worked with the Gauteng police to track down the two men who were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal. A security guard was killed during the heist.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reporter at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za