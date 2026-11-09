Five suspects lost their lives following a cash-in-transit robbery on Kempston Road in Gqeberha on Monday, 9 November 2026

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed the suspects were killed during a police operation linked to the robbery

Key details, including whether additional suspects are being sought, remain unclear as investigations continue

Five suspects killed in shootout with police. Images :@TheTruthPanther/X and Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Five suspects were shot and killed by police on Monday, 9 November 2026, after a cash-in-transit robbery on Kempston Road in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed that the suspects died during a police operation conducted in response to the robbery. The incident occurred on Monday morning, though authorities have not yet publicly detailed the precise sequence of events that led to the shooting.

What happened on Kempston road

At the time of publication, police had not confirmed whether any cash or firearms were recovered at the scene. It also remains unclear whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the robbery.

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The Hawks confirmed their involvement in the post-heist operation, but further information about how the confrontation unfolded has not been released.

Authorities are expected to provide additional details as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story.

See report from Newzroom Afrika's X page here:

3 killed in CIT robbery shoot-out

In similar news, three men suspected of cash-in-transit robbery were killed and a fourth wounded and arrested following a shootout with police on the R80 highway in northern Pretoria on Monday, 28 September 2026. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects during the confrontation. Firearms belonging to the suspects were recovered at the scene after the shooting.

Most wanted CIT robbers killed by police

Briefly News also reported that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) joined forces and hunted down two cash-in-transit heist suspects. A deadly shootout happened in Ekurhuleni on 17 May 2025, and the suspects were fatally wounded. KZN, GP SAPS join forces According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, the KZN police worked with the Gauteng police to track down the two men who were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal. A security guard was killed during the heist.

Source: Briefly News