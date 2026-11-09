ActionSA Ward Candidate Nhlanhla Mqadi Arrested for Assault on Durban Radio Broadcaster
- ActionSA ward council candidate Nhlanhla Mqadi, 51, was arrested by SAPS at Durban Central police station following a criminal complaint
- Broadcaster Bongekile 'Bee' Mkhwanazi, a former advertising executive at Vibe 94.7 FM, opened the case against him
- Mqadi faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with the matter heading to the Durban Magistrate's Court
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A community activist and ActionSA ward council candidate in eThekwini is facing serious criminal charges after a Durban radio personality laid a formal complaint against him.
Nhlanhla Mqadi, popularly known as "The Big Man," was taken into custody at Durban Central police station after broadcaster Bongekile "Bee" Mkhwanazi opened a case against him. Mkhwanazi previously held a position as an advertising executive at Vibe 94.7 FM, one of Durban's prominent radio stations.
Police confirm ActionSA ward candidate's arrest
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Sergeant Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed to MDNNews that Mqadi, 51, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). The alleged incident reportedly took place during a confrontation on Walnut Road in Durban's central business district.
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The case is currently before the Durban Magistrate's Court, where it has been postponed as legal proceedings continue.
Beyond his activism, Mqadi is widely recognised as an active organiser within the March and March movement. He was one of the people seeking a ward councillor seat under the ActionSA banner in the just-ended local government elections.
His arrest has cast uncertainty over the future of that political campaign. ActionSA is yet to issue any public statement regarding the allegations, and it remains unclear whether the party intends to take any internal disciplinary steps against him.
Herman Mashaba speaks on DA coalition
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba spoke on the possibility of a coalition with the Democratic Alliance following the local government elections.
Mashaba made the remarks at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 8 November 2026, as all three Gauteng metros returned hung councils.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za