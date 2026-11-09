A young South African graduate shared a TikTok clip showing the gap between earning her degree and her current reality

The graduate works as a Checkers Sixty60 retail worker packing groceries despite holding a qualification

Fellow graduates flooded the comments with their own stories of unemployment after finishing their studies

A university graduate captured the reality of South Africa's job market after trading her gown for a grocery delivery uniform. Image: @mthab_seni

Source: TikTok

A South African graduate became the voice of an entire generation with one short video. TikTok user @mthab_seni posted the clip on 7 November 2026, and it quickly struck a nerve with young South Africans across the country.

The video opens with her walking proudly down a hallway in full academic regalia. The on-screen text reads: "We haven't seen you ever since you graduated." It then cuts to her in a Checkers Sixty60 uniform, packing grocery bags, with the caption: "Do you want your groceries delivered to your doorstep?"

The reality behind the regalia

The contrast was simple but hit hard. For many South African graduates, the gap between finishing a degree and finding work in their field is not just a waiting period but a prolonged, demoralising stretch. South Africa's youth unemployment rate remains one of the highest in the world, with young people bearing the brunt of a labour market that struggles to absorb qualified candidates.

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Watch the TikTok clip that sparked the conversation here.

Many graduates flooded the comments section, sharing what their realities were after completing their studies. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi shares their own stories

What made the video resonate so deeply was what happened in the comments. Graduates from across the country stepped forward to share that they were living the same reality.

@Allison Armani

"This is so sad and so very real; I am so sorry ☹️💔."

@Nkutie added:

"I graduated twice, and I'm a housekeeper 🌸."

@ugy_potatof said:

"South Africa has failed the youth; genuinely failed us."

@Makamae offered encouragement:

"You are doing great 🤞🏽; your blessing will reach you. O le prepared and ready [You are prepared and ready]. These workspaces and environments teach you a lot about yourself (strengths and weaknesses) and about the work environment."

@Tshiamo Mosei reached out directly:

"What were you studying? Maybe I can connect."

@chle.official wrote:

"God bless you, mfanaka [my boy]! Keep fighting ❤️."

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Briefly News reported that a kind shopper went viral after handing a drenched Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver a hot chocolate and biscuits to offer relief during a cold, rainy shift.

reported that a kind shopper went viral after handing a drenched Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver a hot chocolate and biscuits to offer relief during a cold, rainy shift. A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver demolished his mother's crumbling mud house and replaced it with a newly built brick home, inspiring many viewers.

Source: Briefly News