Priyanka Chopra's Diwali 2026 Photos With Nick Jonas and Malti Dazzle Fans
- Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of Diwali celebration photos from her Los Angeles home on 8 November 2026
- The actress appeared in a stunning burgundy and gold gown alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie
- Fans from around the world flooded the comments with Diwali wishes and admiration for the family
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Priyanka Chopra lit up social media this Diwali. The global actress and recording artist shared a collection of festive family photos on 8 November 2026, giving her 53 million Facebook followers a glimpse into how she celebrated the festival of lights at her Los Angeles home.
The images showed Priyanka dressed in a deep burgundy and gold zardozi gown, richly embellished and paired with chunky earrings and a flower-adorned bun. Nick Jonas matched the occasion in an off-white sherwani and embroidered Nehru jacket. Their daughter, Malti Marie, featured in several of the candid shots, making the photo dump feel like a true family celebration.
Inside the LA Diwali bash
The couple's home was transformed for the occasion, with warm lights, candles, and floral arrangements creating a traditional festive atmosphere. Priyanka also shared images of herself enjoying a spread of traditional Indian dishes, and the gathering extended beyond the immediate family, with friends joining in to celebrate to dhol beats.
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The carousel also included glimpses from earlier festivities, among them Dussehra and Karwa Chauth moments, painting a picture of a household that embraces its cultural roots, even from across the world.
Priyanka captioned the post simply:
"Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. ❤️ Wishing you all a very Happy 🪔"
See the Diwali photos that captured fans' hearts:
Fans share the Diwali joy
The warmth in the comments section on Priyanka's Facebook post matched the glow of the diyas. Fans from India, Canada, and beyond shared their reactions:
@Santosh Kolpe wrote:
"The beauty of Diwali is a captivating picture. Happy Diwali 🪔🪔"
@Sutapa Goswami said:
"Papa's fairy Malti Suna Aunty's darling Happy Diwali."
@Katherine Childs commented:
"Happy Diwali Priyanka from Canada. You all look so beautiful."
@Priyatun Farikha Katiman simply said:
"Beautiful family."
@Sanghamitra Samanta added:
"Lovely pic 😍 Happy Diwali."
@Gopal Sharma shared:
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire family on the auspicious festival of Diwali."
@Shikha Saxena wrote:
"Happy Diwali, Priyanka, Nick and Malti."
The post drew close to 30,000 reactions and more than 1,400 comments, a reflection of just how much her followers cherish these personal windows into her life abroad.
More on Diwali celebrations
- Briefly News recently reported on a viral video of Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after Diwali celebrations, which sparked a fierce debate about his humility.
- Rosemary Zimu-Mngani and Kyle Clark were cast as the lead couple in Netflix’s How To Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents, a spin-off about an interracial couple whose engagement brings two families together.
- Actress Denise Zimba celebrated her return to screen after scoring a role in How to Ruin: Diwali, and South Africans congratulated her online.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za