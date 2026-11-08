Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of Diwali celebration photos from her Los Angeles home on 8 November 2026

The actress appeared in a stunning burgundy and gold gown alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie

Fans from around the world flooded the comments with Diwali wishes and admiration for the family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. Images: priyankachopra/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Priyanka Chopra lit up social media this Diwali. The global actress and recording artist shared a collection of festive family photos on 8 November 2026, giving her 53 million Facebook followers a glimpse into how she celebrated the festival of lights at her Los Angeles home.

The images showed Priyanka dressed in a deep burgundy and gold zardozi gown, richly embellished and paired with chunky earrings and a flower-adorned bun. Nick Jonas matched the occasion in an off-white sherwani and embroidered Nehru jacket. Their daughter, Malti Marie, featured in several of the candid shots, making the photo dump feel like a true family celebration.

Inside the LA Diwali bash

The couple's home was transformed for the occasion, with warm lights, candles, and floral arrangements creating a traditional festive atmosphere. Priyanka also shared images of herself enjoying a spread of traditional Indian dishes, and the gathering extended beyond the immediate family, with friends joining in to celebrate to dhol beats.

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The carousel also included glimpses from earlier festivities, among them Dussehra and Karwa Chauth moments, painting a picture of a household that embraces its cultural roots, even from across the world.

Priyanka captioned the post simply:

"Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. ❤️ Wishing you all a very Happy 🪔"

See the Diwali photos that captured fans' hearts:

Fans share the Diwali joy

The warmth in the comments section on Priyanka's Facebook post matched the glow of the diyas. Fans from India, Canada, and beyond shared their reactions:

@Santosh Kolpe wrote:

"The beauty of Diwali is a captivating picture. Happy Diwali 🪔🪔"

@Sutapa Goswami said:

"Papa's fairy Malti Suna Aunty's darling Happy Diwali."

@Katherine Childs commented:

"Happy Diwali Priyanka from Canada. You all look so beautiful."

@Priyatun Farikha Katiman simply said:

"Beautiful family."

@Sanghamitra Samanta added:

"Lovely pic 😍 Happy Diwali."

@Gopal Sharma shared:

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire family on the auspicious festival of Diwali."

@Shikha Saxena wrote:

"Happy Diwali, Priyanka, Nick and Malti."

The post drew close to 30,000 reactions and more than 1,400 comments, a reflection of just how much her followers cherish these personal windows into her life abroad.

More on Diwali celebrations

Briefly News recently reported on a viral video of Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after Diwali celebrations, which sparked a fierce debate about his humility.

recently reported on a viral video of Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after Diwali celebrations, which sparked a fierce debate about his humility. Rosemary Zimu-Mngani and Kyle Clark were cast as the lead couple in Netflix’s How To Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents, a spin-off about an interracial couple whose engagement brings two families together.

Actress Denise Zimba celebrated her return to screen after scoring a role in How to Ruin: Diwali, and South Africans congratulated her online.

Source: Briefly News