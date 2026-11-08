Former House of Zwide actress Kay Bikitsha announced her marriage to Orlando Pirates footballer Sipho Chaine on 8 November 2026

Kay's celebrity friends flooded social media with excited reactions after the couple went public with their union

Fellow actors Zazi Kunene and Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom and more stars congratulated Bikitsha

Kay Bikitsha's friends react to her marriage to Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine. Images: JabuMcdonald and Kay_Bikitsha

Source: Twitter

Former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Kay Bikitsha has set social media alight after announcing that she tied the knot with Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine. The news dropped on 8 November 2026 and sent her celebrity circle into an absolute frenzy, with friends barely containing their excitement in the comments.

Bikitsha previously sparked a conversation online when she joined House of Zwide to play a prophet.

The actress and her husband confirmed their wedding on their Instagram accounts on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

"Mr and Mrs Chaine💍. Thank you, Jesus♥️," reads the caption.

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Kay's peers wasted no time pouring out their love and congratulations once the cat was out of the bag. The reactions ranged from screaming fans to heartfelt blessings, with several well-known names among those celebrating the newlyweds.

South African stars congratulate actress

Former House of Zwide and Gqeberha: The Empire star @rorisang_mohapi_grootboom wrote:

"Oh my gosh oh my gosh oh my goshhhhh I'm literally screaming 😭😭😭😭😭😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥Congratulations."

Former Smoke&Mirrors and Generations: The Legacy star @zazi.kunene commented:

"Finallyyy, the cat's out the bag! 😍 Congratulations, my Kay. ❤️"

Former Skeem Saam and Gqeberha: The Empire actor @oros_mampofu said:

"Uthixo uphilayo ntwana yaaaami! Let him be lifted high through this union! 🙌🔥."

Former DurbanGen and Scandal! actress @lratonxumalo wrote:

"Halala halala halala! 😍 💍 God bless your union, beautiful ☺️"

Kay Bikitsha's Industry colleagues congratulate her on her marriage to Sipho Chaine. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Gqeberha: The Empire star Kamvelihle 'Kay' Bikitsha mourns her mom

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented Eastern Cape-born actress Kamvelihle 'Kay' Bikitsha has confirmed the passing of her mother.

Bikitsha, who is famously known for her roles in The Queen, Umbuso, and Gqeberha: The Empire, announced her mom's passing on her social media account.

Industry friends and fans of the actress took to her Instagram post to comfort her and pay tribute to her mother.

Source: Briefly News