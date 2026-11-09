Hoërskool Despatch in the Eastern Cape surprised Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus with a special birthday tribute this week

Learners at the Afrikaans medium school performed a war cry for the rugby hero, who turned 54 on 5 November

Erasmus responded warmly to the school's post, declaring himself a Despatcher for life

Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok coach credited with back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, got a birthday surprise that clearly hit close to home.

Rassie Erasmus Moved by Birthday Wish From Hoërskool Despatch, His Old School

Source: Getty Images

His alma mater, Hoërskool Despatch, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media to mark his 54th birthday on 5 November 2026.

The Eastern Cape school, where Erasmus matriculated more than three decades ago, shared a video of learners performing an energetic war cry in his honour. Alongside the clip, the school wrote:

"We are incredibly proud of you, your achievements and the inspiration you are to our learners, our community and South Africa."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Erasmus did not let the gesture go unacknowledged. He commented on the post:

"This is so special! Love Despatch and all of you. Blow the flame high ❤️ Despatcher for life."

From Despatch to World Rugby's top coach

It was at Hoërskool Despatch that Erasmus first fell in love with rugby. His former school coach, Coenie Strumpher, spoke about him to SABC News in March 2018, describing a teenager of rare ability.

"He was so talented. It didn't matter in which position he played," Strumpher recalled, adding that he had moved Erasmus from eighthman to flyhalf with ease.

After school, Erasmus went on to play professionally for the Free State Cheetahs and the Gauteng Lions before earning his first Springbok cap in 1997. He racked up 36 test appearances and shared the field with legends such as Joost van der Westhuizen, Breyton Paulse, Percy Montgomery and Nick Mallett before retiring in 2001.

Rassie's legacy with the Springboks

His coaching career has surpassed even his playing days. Under his leadership, the Springboks claimed back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, cementing his reputation as one of the finest rugby minds in the world.

The birthday message from his old school served as a reminder that, behind all the silverware and global acclaim, Erasmus remains deeply connected to where it all started: a small town in the Eastern Cape, and the school that helped shape him.

Springboks fan's emotional anthem moment

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African fan was captured wiping away tears during Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the Springboks' clash against Italy in Turin

His mother, Agostinella Ribero, shared the footage and explained why hearing Siya Kolisi sing the national anthem made the moment so emotional

Source: Briefly News