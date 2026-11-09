Carlos Alcaraz secured a historic win at the Rolex Paris Masters, defeating world No. 4 Ben Shelton in straight sets

The Spanish tennis star crossed paths with several Springbok players at the tournament, sending the internet into a frenzy

A video shared by the Rolex Paris Masters on X captured the epic sporting crossover, featuring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

Two of the world's most dominant sporting forces collided in Paris over the weekend when tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz came face to face with members of the South African Springboks squad.

Carlos Alcaraz crossed paths with several Springbok players at the tournament, sending the internet into a frenzy. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

The meeting, captured on video and shared widely on social media, sent fans of both sports spiralling with excitement.

Alcaraz makes Paris Masters history

The 23-year-old Spaniard had already given the sporting world plenty to talk about before the encounter. Alcaraz defeated American powerhouse Ben Shelton, ranked fourth in the world, with a scoreline of 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to claim his first-ever Paris Masters 1000 title. The victory was his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title overall, a milestone he described as deeply personal.

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"It's something I've been chasing for a long time. I had some of the toughest losses of my career here," Alcaraz said after the match.

"Today was one of the toughest challenges we have in tennis right now, facing Ben. Great champion, great player, great person. He is doing better and better every tournament. From here, it is going to be even tougher facing him. I'm just really happy that I finally got it. This tournament is really special."

When rugby royalty met tennis greatness

It was during the Paris Masters that the sporting worlds of rugby and tennis collided most unexpectedly. Footage circulating on social media showed Alcaraz linking up with a star-studded Springbok contingent that included captain Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Jasper Wiese and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The Rolex Paris Masters shared the clip on its official X account with the caption:

"Different sports, same champion mentality. Carlos Alcaraz meets the Springboks."

The video resonated strongly with rugby and tennis fans alike, with many noting that the two sporting powerhouses share a relentless winning culture. The Springboks, who are the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, and Alcaraz, who holds multiple Grand Slam titles, represent the very top of their respective sports.

Watch the viral moment in the post below on X.

Springboks fan's emotional anthem moment

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African fan was captured wiping away tears during Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the Springboks' clash against Italy in Turin

His mother, Agostinella Ribero, shared the footage and explained why hearing Siya Kolisi sing the national anthem made the moment so emotional

Source: Briefly News