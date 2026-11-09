El Niño returned to batter Gauteng on Sunday, with severe thunderstorms, destructive winds, large hail and intense lightning striking Johannesburg

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services placed all seven regions on high alert, with rescuers and the Aquatic Rescue Unit monitoring conditions

Authorities warned residents to stay away from rivers, flooded roads and low-lying bridges as dangerous conditions spread across the province

El Niño brings severe storms to the Johannesburg. Image: Enrique Díaz / 7cero

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg was struck by severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon as El Niño returned to Gauteng, pushing emergency services into full readiness across the city.

Days of persistent rainfall had already raised humidity levels across the province when soaring temperatures triggered heat-induced storms. The combination produced destructive winds, large hail and intense lightning that forced authorities to act swiftly.

The city experiences destructive winds. Image: Michael Blann

Source: Getty Images

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Joburg EMS puts all 7 regions on alert

The Citizen reported that the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that all seven regions of the city had been placed on high alert. Rescuers and the Aquatic Rescue Unit were actively monitoring conditions for any emergencies. Mulaudzi said no major incidents had been reported at the time.

Motorists were urged to slow down, maintain a safe following distance, and under no circumstances attempt to cross flooded roads or low-lying bridges.

Mulaudzi also called on residents in low-lying areas to stay cautious during daily activities and to keep away from rivers and streams. He specifically directed faith-based organisations to suspend baptism and cleansing rituals near water bodies to prevent drowning incidents.

Residents requiring emergency assistance were encouraged to contact the EMS Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.

What to expect across South Africa

The rest of South Africa faces a varied forecast. The Northern Cape and Western Cape interior are under an extremely high fire risk warning, with temperatures expected to reach between 36°C and 40°C in the Namakwa District and surrounding areas.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool. Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. The Free State, North West, and most of the Eastern Cape are set for fine, warm to hot conditions. The Western Cape coast will remain warm, while the Northern Cape interior faces the most extreme heat of the country.

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Source: Briefly News