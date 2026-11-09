SAFTA-nominated actor Matthews Rantsoma broke his silence in a TikTok video that went viral on 8 November 2026

Rantsoma alleged that he was blackballed by the South African entertainment industry following his departure from Scandal!

Peeps flooded the comments defending the actor, with many saying his exit marked the beginning of the show's downfall

Matthews Rantsoma was blacklisted after Scandal!. Images: MatthewsRantsoma and etvscandal

Source: Instagram

SAFTA-nominated actor Matthews Rantsoma has opened up about a troubling chapter in his career, claiming the South African entertainment industry shut him out after he left the popular soapie Scandal!

Rantsoma, who played Nhlamulo on the eTV soapie, previously scored a role in Adulting.

TikToker Gift Kabelo shared a video interview with the actor on his TikTok account on 8 November 2026.

In the interview, Rantsoma spoke candidly about being blackballed after leaving the long-running e.tv drama. He also suggested that the labels attached to him — including being called arrogant, difficult to work with, and ha*d on colleagues — are the very reasons doors in the industry closed for him.

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Social media users commented on the interview

Marshall said:

"He carried Scandal after Romeo left"

Rebaone Nose** wrote:

"His departure was definitely the show's downfall."

Palesa Bontle noted:

"'You're arrogant, you're difficult to work with, you have an ego, you make it difficult for other people to work with you.' It's the same script, different cast🙄"

Mia Trish added:

"They fired Romeo, nhlamulo n lindiwe"

Mac_Bee ZA commented:

"The best actor after Romeo"

Mellzzz.zz_💜 said:

"He and Nomvelo Makhanya carried Scandal 😭"

PrimyFaith weighed in:

"I think scandal had a problem cause he's not the first person to complain about it"

Luvo observed:

"What I have noticed in this industry is that you must be a 'yes boss' look what happened to Vatiswa ndara you can't have your own opinion"

Actor Matthew Rantsoma reveals he was blacklisted after exiting 'Scandal!' as Nhlamulo. Image: etvscandal

Source: Instagram

Scandal! stars Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma discuss the saucy scenes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Matthews Rantsoma acted out some spicy scenes on Scandal! that have had viewers shook.

Speaking on their on-screen romance, both Nomvelo and Matthews made it clear that it is all business, nothing more.

Nomvelo and Mathews are both in relationships and have a lot of respect for one another and their partners when playing out these spicy scenes.

Source: Briefly News