Lood de Jager is reportedly earning between £450,000 and £600,000 annually during his current spell with Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has enjoyed a successful overseas career, representing several prestigious clubs in South Africa, England and Japan

The Springbok lock has built an impressive professional rugby career spanning more than a decade, although his exact net worth has not been publicly established

Lood de Jager has enjoyed a successful career at the highest level of rugby, earning his place among South Africa's most accomplished locks. Image: Matt King

Source: Getty Images

Lood de Jager has established himself as one of South Africa's most recognisable rugby players. Standing at 2.06 metres and weighing 125kg, the Springbok lock has enjoyed a successful career playing in South Africa, England and Japan.

His performances on the international stage have also brought lucrative opportunities overseas. The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner currently plays for Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights, where he is reportedly earning millions of rands annually.

Here is a closer look at De Jager's estimated salary, net worth, rugby career and family life.

What Is Lood de Jager's Salary in 2026?

According to rugby publication RUCK, De Jager is among the 10 highest-paid Springboks in 2026, with an estimated annual salary of £450,000 to £600,000. This translates to approximately R10 million to R13.3 million annually, placing him among the biggest earners in South African rugby.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The figures are estimates based on reported contracts and industry sources. Exact salaries are rarely disclosed, particularly in Japan Rugby League One.

De Jager's earning power is largely linked to his contract with Saitama Wild Knights. The Japanese club has attracted several established international stars with lucrative offers.

His move to Japan followed three seasons with English Premiership side Sale Sharks. The lock joined the Wild Knights in 2022, and the club officially announced his arrival in July that year.

How Does Lood de Jager Earn His Money?

De Jager's primary source of income is his professional rugby career. He has represented several major clubs during his time in the sport.

1. Club contracts

The Springbok began his professional career with the Cheetahs before moving to the Bulls in 2017. He joined Sale Sharks in 2019 on a three-year contract before moving to Japan in 2022.

His current club, Saitama Wild Knights, competes in Japan Rugby League One. De Jager has become an established member of the team, with his height, physical presence and lineout abilities making him an important asset.

2. Springbok appearances

De Jager also has an extensive international career, having made his Test debut against Wales in 2014.

He was part of the Springboks team that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. His international experience and World Cup-winning status add to his value as a professional player.

Springbok match fees and performance bonuses also provide additional income, although his individual payment arrangements have not been publicly disclosed.

3. Commercial opportunities

De Jager's profile as an established international player also gives him commercial appeal. However, specific endorsement agreements and sponsorship earnings have not been reliably established, making it difficult to calculate how much he earns outside rugby.

What Is Lood de Jager's Net Worth?

De Jager's exact net worth has not been publicly established. There is no sufficiently reliable financial disclosure or independent valuation confirming how much the Springbok lock is worth.

However, his lengthy professional career has provided him with substantial earning opportunities. His career has included contracts with the Cheetahs, Bulls, Sale Sharks and Saitama Wild Knights. His estimated annual earnings in Japan alone place him among the highest-paid Springboks.

Lood de Jager carries the ball against New Zealand in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 12, 2026. Image: Caean Couto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lood de Jager's Family Life and Injury Comeback

Away from rugby, De Jager enjoys family life with his wife, Constance, and their two children. The Springbok has previously spoken about the importance of having his family alongside him during his overseas rugby career.

In an interview with SABC Sport, he discussed how his family helped him through difficult periods when injuries kept him away from the game.

De Jager also explained that Japan's rugby schedule provides additional downtime, allowing players more opportunities for recovery and rehabilitation.

His career has not been without setbacks. In 2021, he suffered a broken leg and knee damage in a training-ground accident while playing for Sale Sharks.

The injury required surgery and threatened his participation in the British and Irish Lions series. However, he made an impressive recovery and returned to action for Sale before being selected for the Springboks.

He subsequently faced another lengthy spell on the sidelines after developing a chest problem and undergoing shoulder surgery. He returned to international rugby in 2025.

Lood de Jager's Rugby Career

Born on 17 December 1992 in Alberton, Gauteng, De Jager developed his rugby career through the Cheetahs before establishing himself as a regular Springbok. He made his Test debut against Wales in June 2014, aged 21.

His performances earned him the 2015 SA Rugby Player of the Year award. He later became an important member of the Springboks squad that lifted the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. De Jager has also represented South Africa at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

His international career continued despite several injury setbacks. According to Bokhist, he reached 78 Test appearances following South Africa's match against Australia in September 2026.

At club level, his experience in South Africa, England and Japan has made him one of the country's most experienced second-row forwards.

For De Jager, his lucrative Japanese contract represents another chapter in a career built on international success, resilience and opportunities abroad.

Lood de Jager opens up about health scare

Briefly News previously reported that Lood de Jager opened up about the pericarditis diagnosis that ruled him out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Springbok lock revealed that he developed the condition after playing through a viral infection. He spent four months recovering and could not train or run, and even climbing stairs left him breathless. De Jager said the experience changed his perspective on rugby, reminding him there was more to life than the game.

Source: Briefly News