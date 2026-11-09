"Forever Our Home": Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Share More Romantic Footage From Greece Honeymoon
- Vasti du Plessis posted a dreamy travel reel from her and Dricus du Plessis's honeymoon in Santorini, Greece
- The newlyweds stayed at Rhenias Villas in Oia, exploring the island and soaking up the Aegean Sea views
- South Africans flooded the comments with love for the couple's romantic Greek adventure
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Vasti du Plessis, the South African photographer and content creator married to former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, shared a warm and nostalgic reel from their Santorini honeymoon on 7 November 2026. The post lit up her Instagram, with fans gushing over the couple's romantic getaway.
The video captures the two of them fully immersed in everything the Greek island had to offer. From dancing together at sunset and exploring the cobblestone streets of Oia to feasting on local seafood, sliding down resort pools, cruising on a boat across the Aegean Sea, and unwinding in a jacuzzi with champagne, the footage painted a picture of two people genuinely happy and in love.
The couple wed on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands before jetting off internationally for their honeymoon in late October and early November.
Luxury in Oia, Santorini
Their base was Rhenias Villas, a cliffside property in Oia that sits directly across from Santorini's iconic blue-domed churches. Vasti called it their "little slice of paradise" in a previous post. The couple enjoyed wine by the water, panoramic caldera sunsets, and relaxed moments along the Aegean coastline.
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After Greece, the honeymoon was not over. The newlyweds flew to North America to attend the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix, adding an unexpected racing pit stop to their romantic travels.
Vasti captioned the reel:
"Forever our home in Greece! One unforgettable honeymoon, a few questionable decisions, and somehow we both made it home in one piece!"
Watch the honeymoon reel that has Mzansi swooning:
Mzansi and beyond react to the couple's Greek getaway
The comments section on Vasti's Instagram overflowed with warmth and admiration:
@ft.kylie_nagel wrote:
"Oulik tannie Vas!"
@camogirlrene said:
"Oooee dit lyk amazing!" (Oh wow, it looks amazing!)
@lizettodu shared:
"This looks amazing! Enjoy. God bless."
@antoinettetait commented:
"Wow, dit het hemels gelyk. Julle is super cute saam. Behou daai crazyness, laf wees... dit maak 'n huwelik!" (Wow, it looked heavenly. You are super cute together. Keep that craziness, being silly... that makes a marriage!)
@justhavetohaveit called it:
"Truly heaven on earth!!!!!"
@sonjajoubert7660 added:
"Julle is regtig pragtig." (You are truly beautiful.)
Even the villa itself joined in, with @rheniasvillas writing:
"Thank you for choosing Rhenia's Villas to celebrate such a special chapter in your lives! As we say in Greek, Το σπίτι μας είναι και δικό σας σπίτι (Our home is your home). You are always welcome back!"
More on Vasti and Dricus du Plessis’ honeymoon
- Briefly News recently reported on Vasti Spiller’s Santorini honeymoon photo that fans and celebrities had plenty to say about.
- A TikTok from the couple’s Greek getaway shows Vasti relaxing in an infinity pool while Dricus does something she did not see coming.
- The newlyweds also took in the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Vasti posted a carousel of photos from their Formula 1 outing.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za