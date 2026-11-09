Vasti du Plessis posted a dreamy travel reel from her and Dricus du Plessis's honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

The newlyweds stayed at Rhenias Villas in Oia, exploring the island and soaking up the Aegean Sea views

South Africans flooded the comments with love for the couple's romantic Greek adventure

Dricus du Plessis and Vasti on their Greece honeymoon. Images: Images: vasti_spiller/Instagram/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Vasti du Plessis, the South African photographer and content creator married to former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, shared a warm and nostalgic reel from their Santorini honeymoon on 7 November 2026. The post lit up her Instagram, with fans gushing over the couple's romantic getaway.

The video captures the two of them fully immersed in everything the Greek island had to offer. From dancing together at sunset and exploring the cobblestone streets of Oia to feasting on local seafood, sliding down resort pools, cruising on a boat across the Aegean Sea, and unwinding in a jacuzzi with champagne, the footage painted a picture of two people genuinely happy and in love.

The couple wed on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands before jetting off internationally for their honeymoon in late October and early November.

Luxury in Oia, Santorini

Their base was Rhenias Villas, a cliffside property in Oia that sits directly across from Santorini's iconic blue-domed churches. Vasti called it their "little slice of paradise" in a previous post. The couple enjoyed wine by the water, panoramic caldera sunsets, and relaxed moments along the Aegean coastline.

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After Greece, the honeymoon was not over. The newlyweds flew to North America to attend the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix, adding an unexpected racing pit stop to their romantic travels.

Vasti captioned the reel:

"Forever our home in Greece! One unforgettable honeymoon, a few questionable decisions, and somehow we both made it home in one piece!"

Watch the honeymoon reel that has Mzansi swooning:

Mzansi and beyond react to the couple's Greek getaway

The comments section on Vasti's Instagram overflowed with warmth and admiration:

@ft.kylie_nagel wrote:

"Oulik tannie Vas!"

@camogirlrene said:

"Oooee dit lyk amazing!" (Oh wow, it looks amazing!)

@lizettodu shared:

"This looks amazing! Enjoy. God bless."

@antoinettetait commented:

"Wow, dit het hemels gelyk. Julle is super cute saam. Behou daai crazyness, laf wees... dit maak 'n huwelik!" (Wow, it looked heavenly. You are super cute together. Keep that craziness, being silly... that makes a marriage!)

@justhavetohaveit called it:

"Truly heaven on earth!!!!!"

@sonjajoubert7660 added:

"Julle is regtig pragtig." (You are truly beautiful.)

Even the villa itself joined in, with @rheniasvillas writing:

"Thank you for choosing Rhenia's Villas to celebrate such a special chapter in your lives! As we say in Greek, Το σπίτι μας είναι και δικό σας σπίτι (Our home is your home). You are always welcome back!"

More on Vasti and Dricus du Plessis’ honeymoon

Source: Briefly News