A leaked clip from Dave Chappelle's Madison Square Garden show showed the comedian making a joke about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, posted a strongly worded response on X, while Elon Musk and Piers Morgan also weighed in

Some viewers urged caution after noting the clip was taken out of context, leaving Chappelle's full routine unclear

Dave Chappelle sparked controversy after footage of a joke about conservative activist Charlie Kirk from his Madison Square Garden performance surfaced online. Image: Kevin Winter, Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is at the centre of a heated controversy after footage from his recent Madison Square Garden performance began circulating online, capturing the comedian making light of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. The clip surfaced from Chappelle's Karmageddon tour, which concluded with two sold-out shows at MSG on 6 and 7 November. In it, Chappelle used Kirk's death as the punchline in a bit about the dangers of being a public speaker.

Chappelle told the crowd, drawing nervous laughter, gasps, and scattered applause:

"I feel bad up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered… And I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better.”

Watch the X video below:

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He continued:

"I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling. I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was 31 years old when he was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, charged in connection with the killing, has pleaded not guilty.

Kirk's widow and Elon Musk react

The clip drew swift condemnation from prominent figures on the right. Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, posted a pointed response on X without naming Chappelle directly.

Elon Musk was more direct, posting simply:

"Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle." Piers Morgan also criticised the remarks, calling them "especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022."

Context still missing

Not everyone was ready to condemn Chappelle outright. Several observers noted that the leaked clip does not include what the comedian said before or after the remark, making it difficult to assess how the joke fit within the broader set. Notably, Chappelle had addressed Kirk's death in his Netflix special The Unstoppable, released in December last year, in a far more sombre tone. He said in that special.

"If you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I'm gonna be honest, I was shook.”

Whether the MSG joke was a continuation of that reflection or a sharp departure from it remains unclear without the full routine being made public.

Charlie Kirk’s killer was given a death sentence

A Utah judge ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to pursue capital punishment against Tyler Robinson, 23, charged with killing Charlie Kirk.

State prosecutors argued Robinson opened fire into a crowded event at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025, endangering multiple bystanders.

Source: Briefly News