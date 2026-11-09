South Africa beat Italy in Turin on 7 November 2026, but a tense exchange between two Springbok backs caught fans' attention

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was replaced by Willemse after being called for a Head Injury Assessment during the match

A video of the interaction between the two players circulated widely online, with supporters offering sharply divided interpretations

A brief on-field interaction between Springbok players Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse during South Africa's victory over Italy in Turin on 7 November 2026 has become a talking point among rugby supporters online.

South Africa beat Italy in Turin on 7 November 2026, but a tense exchange between two Springbok backs caught fans' attention. Image: Simone Arveda

Source: UGC

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was required to leave the field after being flagged for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). Willemse came on as his replacement, and a video of the moment the two crossed paths quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing hundreds of comments debating what it showed.

What happened between Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willemse?

Opinions among supporters were sharply divided. Some believed the moment was entirely unremarkable, with one commenter writing:

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"He was confused as to why he should be going off for a HIA. Gaza is his big mate. Nothing there."

Another added that Feinberg-Mngomezulu's reaction was down to frustration at being called off, noting his mouthguard had been flagged for a jaw injury.

Others were less charitable. One supporter argued:

"I don't know. Damian had his arm outstretched long before SFM looked back. He obviously saw him. I think SFM is a bit full of himself. That football style twirling finger gesture he made after kicking into touch is testament to that. He thinks he's the Springbok 'golden boy'. He needs to humble himself if he's to fit into Springbok culture. Damian is his senior and a much better player than SFM."

Watch the clip below on X.

Springboks' win over Italy

Despite the off-field chatter, the Springboks secured the win in Turin. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had been operating as the team's starting out-half before the HIA protocol was triggered, with Willemse stepping in to cover the remainder of his time on the pitch.

The clip was shared on X by the account @UnknownKxngKong, captioned

"Sacha Mngomezulu needs an attitude adjustment," and attracted significant engagement from South African rugby supporters who debated the body language of both players.

Springboks fan's emotional anthem moment

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African fan was captured wiping away tears during Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the Springboks' clash against Italy in Turin

His mother, Agostinella Ribero, shared the footage and explained why hearing Siya Kolisi sing the national anthem made the moment so emotional

Source: Briefly News