Damian de Allende is reportedly earning one of the biggest salaries among South African rugby players during his latest spell in Japan

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has enjoyed a successful career overseas, representing several prestigious clubs before settling into his current Japanese chapter

Online estimates suggest the Springbok centre has accumulated considerable wealth after more than a decade playing professional rugby at the highest level

Damian de Allende has built a lucrative rugby career, earning millions of rands annually. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Damian de Allende has established himself as one of the most dependable centres in international rugby. The Springbok star has also built a lucrative career playing for some of the biggest clubs in South Africa, Europe and Japan.

His move to Japanese rugby has placed him among the highest-paid South African players. The 34-year-old currently represents the Saitama Wild Knights in Japan Rugby League One.

Damian de Allende's Estimated Salary

According to rugby publication RUCK's 2026 ranking of the highest-paid Springboks, De Allende earns an estimated £850,000 to £950,000 per season. This translates to approximately R18.9 million to R21.1 million annually, placing him among the biggest earners in South African rugby.

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The centre ranks second on RUCK's list, behind Faf de Klerk, whose previous contract with Japan's Yokohama Canon Eagles reportedly earned him about £900,000 annually.

De Allende returned to Japan in 2022 after spending two seasons with Irish club Munster. He previously represented the Stormers and Western Province before establishing himself as one of the country's leading midfielders.

His exact Japanese contract details have not been made public. The salary figures are estimates based on reported contracts and industry information, not confirmed earnings.

What Is Damian de Allende's Net Worth?

Damian de Allende's exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed. However, Surprise Sports estimated his wealth at approximately US$2 million in March 2026. The valuation is not an independently verified financial assessment. It should therefore be treated as an online estimate rather than a confirmed figure.

His professional career has included contracts in South Africa, Ireland and Japan. He has also represented the Springboks since making his international debut in 2014.

His lengthy career at the highest level and lucrative overseas contracts have contributed to his financial success.

Inside Damian de Allende's Pearl Valley Home

Away from rugby, De Allende enjoys family life at the prestigious Pearl Valley Golf Estate in Paarl. The Springbok and his wife, Domenica Vigliotti, settled into their newly built home at the estate in 2024.

The property features a modern interior, with floor-to-ceiling windows, large cream-coloured sofas and light wooden flooring. The design also allows natural light into the family's living spaces.

De Allende partnered with Daikin South Africa, which sponsored the installation of air-conditioning systems at the residence.

According to the company's case study, the home was fitted with Perfera and Emura units designed to provide temperature control and improved air quality. The systems' quiet operation also helps create a comfortable environment for the professional rugby player's recovery.

The couple married in November 2023 and have two children, Gabriel and Alessia.

Pearl Valley Golf Estate is also home to a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and is surrounded by the scenic Simonsberg Mountains.

How Does Damian de Allende Compare With Other Springboks?

De Allende's estimated earnings place him in an exclusive group of Springboks commanding lucrative overseas contracts.

RUCK's 2026 salary ranking puts him ahead of several established South African internationals. Faf de Klerk previously earned approximately £900,000 annually in Japan before returning to South Africa in 2026.

The figures illustrate how Japanese rugby has become an attractive destination for established Springboks, with clubs willing to pay substantial salaries for experienced international players.

Damian de Allende with the ball, supported by Jasper Wiese. Damian de Allende previously named Jordie Barrett as his toughest-ever opponent. Image: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Damian de Allende's Rugby Career and World Cup Success

De Allende made his Springbok debut in 2014 and became an important member of the national team's midfield. He played a key role in South Africa's successful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan and was also part of the squad that lifted the trophy in France in 2023.

His powerful ball-carrying, defensive work and experience have made him a regular feature in the Springbok setup. Earlier this year, he joined a select group of Springboks who have earned more than 100 Test caps for South Africa.

His international achievements, combined with his overseas club career, have helped establish him as one of the most recognisable players in South African rugby.

Damian de Allende's rugby career has brought him international success and lucrative playing opportunities. His estimated annual earnings of up to R21.1 million place him among the highest-paid Springboks, while his Pearl Valley residence offers a glimpse into his life away from the pitch.

Damian de Allende names his toughest-ever opponent

Briefly News previously reported that Damian de Allende singled out All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett as the toughest opponent he has faced in more than a decade of international rugby.

Speaking to the media in Baltimore ahead of the fourth Test between South Africa and New Zealand, De Allende praised Barrett's exceptional abilities and versatility. The Springbok veteran reflected on facing several legendary midfielders throughout his career, including Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Frans Steyn, André Esterhuizen and Jan Serfontein.

Source: Briefly News