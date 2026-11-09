Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie publicly called out Mpho Popps' comedy platform People Need Comedy over a parody of a viral Soweto Derby moment involving visually impaired fans

The skit featured comedian Tsitsi Chiumya recreating a heartwarming accessibility moment with lighthearted jokes

McKenzie's sharp reaction backfired online, while the three blind fans at the centre of the viral clip had a surprisingly different response

Gayton McKenzie slammed ‘People Need Comedy’s viral Soweto Derby skit. Images: RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images, podcast_pnc/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has come under fire after publicly condemning a comedy skit by Mpho Popps' popular online show People Need Comedy (PNC), only for the very fans depicted in the parody to push back on his outrage.

The drama kicked off when PNC released a comedic take on a widely shared clip from the Soweto Derby, in which a lively commentator provided real-time match commentary for three visually impaired supporters listening through headphones. The original video had moved many South Africans, shining a light on the need for greater accessibility at sporting events.

PNC's parody splits the internet

On 7 November 2026, the PNC crew dropped their own version, with comedian Tsitsi Chiumya stepping into the commentator's shoes. The skit leaned into absurdist humour, including a moment where Chiumya shouted for everyone to duck an incoming ball, while one of the parody characters comically stayed put. Many viewers took the sketch as a broader nudge towards inclusion in South African sport, though not everyone was laughing.

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McKenzie, who openly acknowledged being a fan of the podcast, was among those who did not see the funny side. He took to X to voice his displeasure directly at the PNC team:

"Gents, I'm a big fan of yours, but this ain't cool or funny. Delete this sh*t. Thanks"

Fans and blind supporters weigh in

The minister's post quickly turned into a flashpoint, with followers rushing to defend the comedians and question his approach.

Swooshi_ wrote:

"Your vulgarity is unnecessary."

Maxwell_jr5 kept it short:

"It's called COMEDY, minister."

Wongathemighty offered a more layered take:

"And this is why people with disabilities feel excluded from their communities. A skit that could have been made about absolutely anyone suddenly becomes an issue simply because a disabled person is involved. Some of you genuinely behave as if disability strips someone of humanity."

Perhaps the most unexpected reaction came from the three blind men at the heart of the original clip. In an interview following the match, the trio revealed they had actually listened to the PNC skit and found it hilarious.

One of the men joked about Chiumya's comedic escalation, saying: "I understand that these guys are comedians and they take things that we take seriously and make fun of them; I didn't take offence." Far from feeling mocked, the fans praised the crew's wit and creativity, adding a fresh dimension to a debate that had largely been fought without their voice.

Watch the fan's reaction below.

Bonang Matheba reacts to DSAC scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Bonang Matheba's reaction to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure report.

The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector.

Source: Briefly News