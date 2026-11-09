Nigerians Call for Boycott of Black Coffee’s Lagos Show Over SA Xenophobia Row
- Nigerian social media users warned Black Coffee he is "not welcome" ahead of his upcoming Lagos show
- The backlash echoes the campaign that forced Tyla to cancel her own Lagos date months earlier over the same xenophobia row
- South Africans fired back at the boycott calls, with some pointing out a double standard in who gets targeted
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South African DJ Black Coffee is facing calls to be banned from performing in Lagos, with some Nigerians demanding he be turned away unless South Africa formally apologises for attacks on Nigerian nationals.
Black Coffee is scheduled to headline his This Is Me show in Lagos on 19 December 2026, but vocal social media users have already declared he is unwelcome. The push comes as tensions over illegal immigration continue to simmer in South Africa, reigniting a debate that briefly went quiet after Tyla's own Lagos cancellation months prior.
Tyla's cancelled Lagos date set the precedent
Tyla faced fierce backlash and even threats after announcing a Lagos appearance, ultimately dropping the date after pressure mounted over South Africa's treatment of Nigerian nationals. Now, the same energy has returned with Black Coffee in the crosshairs, and critics are asking why it took so long.
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Several Nigerians who joined the conversation online pointed out that the calls for accountability are consistent, arguing that South African artists should not benefit from Nigerian audiences while their government remains silent on xenophobic violence.
But the renewed campaign has also drawn sharp accusations of selective outrage, with many noting that artists including rapper Nasty C have toured and performed without facing anything close to the same scrutiny that Tyla and now Black Coffee have received.
South Africans push back hard
South African social media users were quick to respond, and they were not holding back.
thandekam06 said:
"Even now, we are still polishing Nigerians out of SA, so you better relax. No apologies from South Africa, ABAHAMBE."
ayandatkhumalo wrote:
"We still don't want illegal migrants in South Africa. We want people to follow laws. If it means we want to boycott, so be it. We will not sell our sovereignty for a gig."
bucietshuma pointed toward Zee Nxumalo's recent stop in Nigeria:
"They have a problem with international artists. @zeenxumalo_ was there a few weeks ago; they said nothing. Their problem is with Tyla and Black Coffee."
The comment from @bucietshuma captures what many South Africans are feeling: that the boycott movement is not being applied consistently, and that certain South African names are being unfairly singled out while others perform in Nigeria without incident.
Whether the pressure campaign gains enough momentum to threaten Black Coffee's December date remains to be seen, but the conversation has already reignited one of the most charged debates between the two countries' online communities.
See some of the messages below.
Ne-Yo teases Black Coffee and DJ Maphorisa collaboration
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Ne-Yo's visit to South Africa ahead of his anticipated concert.
During an interview, the singer teased that he has something in the works with hitmakers Black Coffee and DJ Maphorisa.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za