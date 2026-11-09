Nigerian social media users warned Black Coffee he is "not welcome" ahead of his upcoming Lagos show

The backlash echoes the campaign that forced Tyla to cancel her own Lagos date months earlier over the same xenophobia row

South Africans fired back at the boycott calls, with some pointing out a double standard in who gets targeted

Black Coffee is set to perform in Nigeria, but he is allegedly unwelcome. Images: realblackcoffee/ Instagram, Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African DJ Black Coffee is facing calls to be banned from performing in Lagos, with some Nigerians demanding he be turned away unless South Africa formally apologises for attacks on Nigerian nationals.

Black Coffee is scheduled to headline his This Is Me show in Lagos on 19 December 2026, but vocal social media users have already declared he is unwelcome. The push comes as tensions over illegal immigration continue to simmer in South Africa, reigniting a debate that briefly went quiet after Tyla's own Lagos cancellation months prior.

Tyla's cancelled Lagos date set the precedent

Tyla faced fierce backlash and even threats after announcing a Lagos appearance, ultimately dropping the date after pressure mounted over South Africa's treatment of Nigerian nationals. Now, the same energy has returned with Black Coffee in the crosshairs, and critics are asking why it took so long.

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Several Nigerians who joined the conversation online pointed out that the calls for accountability are consistent, arguing that South African artists should not benefit from Nigerian audiences while their government remains silent on xenophobic violence.

But the renewed campaign has also drawn sharp accusations of selective outrage, with many noting that artists including rapper Nasty C have toured and performed without facing anything close to the same scrutiny that Tyla and now Black Coffee have received.

Nigerians said South Africa needed to apologise for the attacks on its people before Black Coffee and other artists from Mzansi could be welcomed. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South Africans push back hard

South African social media users were quick to respond, and they were not holding back.

thandekam06 said:

"Even now, we are still polishing Nigerians out of SA, so you better relax. No apologies from South Africa, ABAHAMBE."

ayandatkhumalo wrote:

"We still don't want illegal migrants in South Africa. We want people to follow laws. If it means we want to boycott, so be it. We will not sell our sovereignty for a gig."

bucietshuma pointed toward Zee Nxumalo's recent stop in Nigeria:

"They have a problem with international artists. @zeenxumalo_ was there a few weeks ago; they said nothing. Their problem is with Tyla and Black Coffee."

The comment from @bucietshuma captures what many South Africans are feeling: that the boycott movement is not being applied consistently, and that certain South African names are being unfairly singled out while others perform in Nigeria without incident.

Whether the pressure campaign gains enough momentum to threaten Black Coffee's December date remains to be seen, but the conversation has already reignited one of the most charged debates between the two countries' online communities.

See some of the messages below.

Ne-Yo teases Black Coffee and DJ Maphorisa collaboration

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Ne-Yo's visit to South Africa ahead of his anticipated concert.

During an interview, the singer teased that he has something in the works with hitmakers Black Coffee and DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Briefly News