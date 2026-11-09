Scotts Maphuma took to Instagram to mark his son Mpho's first birthday with a warm tribute

The Amapiano star shared photos and videos from his son's birthday photoshoot, giving fans a rare glimpse of the pair's bond

Fellow stars and content creators flooded the comment section with birthday messages for the little one

Scotts Maphuma celebrates son’s first birthday. Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma pulled at heartstrings when he gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, sharing a touching tribute to his baby boy on Instagram. The post, uploaded on 7 November 2026, celebrated his son Mpho J.R.'s first trip around the sun.

Keeping it simple but sincere, Maphuma captioned the post: "Happy birthday, My Son, I love you so much." The photos showed little Mpho at his birthday photoshoot, surrounded by balloons and standing in front of a miniature piano - a nod, perhaps, to his father's musical world. A blackboard reading "Happy 1st birthday Mpho J.R" completed the charming setup.

A bond fans rarely see

Alongside the photoshoot images, Maphuma also shared candid videos of himself and his son together, offering followers an unfiltered look at a side of the star that rarely makes it onto his page. The warmth between father and son was unmistakable, and fans were quick to take notice.

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The milestone comes just over a month after Maphuma marked his own birthday on 9 October, making November a particularly celebratory season for his household.

Scotts Maphuma gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, sharing sweet moments with his son. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Celebrity friends send birthday love

The comment section quickly filled with well-wishes from familiar faces in the entertainment industry.

Dancer and entertainer Robot Boii kept it playful:

"Awu Wishi Wishi!"

Content creator couple Gogo and Mo joined in:

"Happy birthday to the lil man!"

Amapiano star Masterpiece also showed up for the occasion:

"Wishi Wishi phambili! Happy birthday."

tillzyrft added:

"More life to Young Maphuma."

See the birthday tribute below.

Ratile Mabitsela surprises son with dream birthday gift

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ratile Mabitsela's sweet birthday surprise for her son.

The former reality TV star made her little man's dreams come true with a gift he had been asking for for months, and his sweet reaction left followers impressed by how well-mannered he is.

Source: Briefly News