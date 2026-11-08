A fatal shack fire in Greenfields, Kariega, killed two young children on Thursday, 5 November 2026

SAPS Kamesh opened an inquest docket after firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames

The children's father sustained burn injuries to his arms after attempting to enter the burning shack to reach them

A shack on the left and a woman crying on the right. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty and Scott Barbour / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Two young children lost their lives when a shack caught fire in Hlubi Street, Greenfields, Kariega, on Thursday, 5 November 2026, at approximately 17:41.

The South African Police Service confirmed that SAPS Kamesh has opened an inquest docket following the incident. When emergency services arrived at the scene, firefighters were already battling a structure that had been completely consumed by flames.

Children left alone before the fire

According to preliminary information released by SAPS, the children's father had stepped out to a nearby shop shortly before the fire broke out. He reportedly locked the shack before leaving, with the younger child asleep inside and the older child watching television.

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After being alerted to the fire, the father rushed back and attempted to force his way into the burning structure. The intensity of the flames made it impossible for him to reach the children. He sustained burn injuries to both arms in the process and was taken to hospital for treatment.

See the post below:

Identities pending forensic confirmation

The bodies of both children were recovered once the fire had been extinguished. SAPS stated on their Facebook page that their identities would only be formally released once forensic processes, including DNA analysis, had been completed.

The cause of the blaze had not been determined at the time of publication, and police investigations remain ongoing.

The post drew an outpouring of grief from members of the public.

@Thee MaNkosi Ndlangamandla wrote:

"How do you leave small children bodwa endlin kodwa?? Knowing my two-year-old, I would definitely find the house on fire, so it never crosses my mind to leave her alone even for a minute."

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Source: Briefly News