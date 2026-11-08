The Polokwane High Court convicted two men for the murder of 43-year-old Hendrik Stephanus Venter in the Waterberg District

Investigators recovered human remains, a ring, DNA-linked evidence, and multiple tools along a gravel road near Northam

Captain Piet du Plessis of the Northam Detectives Unit led the investigation that spanned more than four years

Two men await a court verdict on murder charges. Images: CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO — The Polokwane High Court has handed down life sentences to two men found guilty of the murder and dismemberment of 43-year-old Hendrik Stephanus Venter in the Waterberg District.

Gareth Alexander Potgieter, 38, and Wynand Carel Steyn, 38, were convicted on 6 November 2026 on two counts each: murder, carrying a life sentence, and defeating the ends of justice, for which the court imposed five years imprisonment. The court ordered that both sentences run concurrently.

A case that began with a missing person report

The investigation started on 20 August 2021, when a missing person report was filed at Northam Police Station. Nearly a year later, in July 2022, investigators confirmed that Venter had been killed, his body dismembered, burned, and his remains discarded along the De Put gravel road within the Northam policing area. A murder docket was opened, and warrants of arrest were issued.

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Potgieter was arrested in Bloemfontein, Free State, and subsequently transferred to Northam. Steyn was already in custody at the time, held on a separate copper-related theft case.

Investigators recovered human ribs and vertebrae, as well as the deceased's ring. A sink basin containing DNA matching Venter was also seized, along with a saw, an axe, and an electric wood saw.

Captain Piet du Plessis of the Northam Detectives Unit led the investigation throughout. He successfully opposed bail for both accused from the outset until sentencing.

See the Facebook post below:

Commissioner welcomes the verdict

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers welcomed the conviction, stating that justice had been served and that the sentences offered closure to Venter's family. He specifically commended Captain du Plessis for the thoroughness of his investigation.

The case drew significant public attention online on the SAPS Facebook post, with members of the community and those who knew the investigating officer expressing their support.

@Estelle Swanepoel wrote:

"Thank you for helping us with my brother's case. I know it was very rough, but we as a family say thank you!!!! The last 5 years were unbearable, and eventually we got justice. My brother was 35 when he died; he would have been 40 now."

Captain du Plessis's daughter, @Moira Du Plessis, also commented:

"I am so happy for you, Dad, proud of you."

His wife, @Christelle du Plessis, added:

"Finally, after 5 years it's over. So proud of you, my hubby!"

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Source: Briefly News