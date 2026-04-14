Scotts Maphuma tugged at heartstrings after he posted a video on Instagram, spending some quality time with his young son

The Amapiano singer said there is nothing better than their bonding sessions, showing how close they are

Fans were warmed by the video, applauding Scotts for being present in his son's life despite his busy schedule

Scotts Maphuma gushed over his son after they spent some time together. Image: Scottmaphuma

Source: Instagram

This is not a side of Scotts Maphuma fans get to see every day! The Amapiano star spent some quality time with his young son and set the internet on fire with his video.

Scotts Maphuma spends time with his son

One thing Scotts will do is have fun with his young child. The Yanos singer rarely posts about his child and personal life; however, this time was different.

In an Instagram video, the boys bonded over a game of soccer. "If God asked me what do I want more then I’d ask for a Million moments with you for with you he gave me more than I could ask for there’s nothing better than spending time with you I’m always on the road so that little time I have with you is priceless I wouldn’t trade it with anything I love you Scotts Maphuma JR," he gushed.

Fans hailed Scotts for setting a good example for other touring artists to spend time with their sons.

Watch the Instagram video below:

malakeng_thato said:

"Awoa @scotts_maphuma is an inspiration for real. To fathers who make time for our Sons, God give us the strength."

sparkle_dish_washing_maker gushed:

"This is so heartwarming. We live for moments like these."

Scotts claps back at song haters

The singer recently trended after he previewed a new song, which rubbed some people the wrong way.y

The muso has since responded to the negative comments, cheekily defending himself. An X user posted Maphuma's message with the caption: "Scotts Maphuma says anyone who has a problem with the latest song he teased should come straight to him."

Kwiish ZA said, "Abafwethu need to create their own Genre manje cause this is not Amapiano. You are destroying our Movement. We created the movement not because we want money or fame, but because we did it when life was not looking bright. So, gents, please respect Amapiano. The one from Scotts Maphuma, I don't know where to start. Create your own Genre Thina asiwaz Amapiano anje (We do not know this kind of Amapiano.)"

Mzansi has offered its two cents about Scotts Maphuma, with many fans slamming the musician for his lack of creativity. However, his responses and behaviour set people off.

Scotts Maphuma had some fun with his son, whom he hardly posts. Image: Scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma makes millions of views

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma released his single Sya'Waver, and shot a music video which reached 4.4M views in two months since its release on YouTube.

On Instagram, the Amapiano star shared a message expressing appreciation to his fans for their unwavering support.

Source: Briefly News