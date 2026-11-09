Bongani Nchang allegedly filed for a protection order against his former Malaika bandmate, Tshidi Mholo, on 8 November 2026

The bitter dispute between the two centres on the use of the Malaika name, music rights, and the replacement of Tshidi as vocalist

Bongani allegedly claims he is being harassed and fears for his life, as the feud between the ex-bandmates reaches a new low

Malaika's Bongani Nchang has allegedly filed a protection order against Tshidi Mholo. Image: bonganchang, tshedimalaik

Source: Instagram

The long-running feud between Malaika bandmates Bongani Nchang and Tshidi Mholo has taken a dramatic legal turn. South African Instagram blog page Maphepha Ndaba reported on Sunday, 8 November 2026, that Bongani has allegedly filed for a protection order against Tshidi, claiming harassment and fearing for his safety.

The pair have been at loggerheads for some time, with the tension rooted in Bongani's continued use of the Malaika name and performance of the group's catalogue alongside new member Tsoakae Molipa, without Tshidi's involvement or compensation.

Tshidi causes chaos during Malaika performance

Things came to a head in October 2025 when Tshidi physically disrupted one of Bongani's Malaika performances. At the time, she made clear that she believed she was owed royalties from any show performed under the group's banner. "Any performances that are happening under the banner of the group, I'm entitled to a share, which I never got," she said. She has consistently maintained that Malaika is a trio, not a duo, and that even Molipa earns royalties from music Tshidi helped make iconic.

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Bongani claims he fears for his life

According to Maphepha Ndaba, Bongani had previously sought to share his side of the story with the blog directly. Fast forward to now, and the situation has escalated significantly, with Tshidi allegedly now slapped with a protection order. Bongani is said to believe he is being harassed, and has stated that he fears for his life. The core of the dispute remains the ownership of the Malaika name, music copyrights, and the contentious replacement of Tshidi as the group's vocalist.

Bongani Nchang replaced Tshidi Mholo on Malaika. Image: bonganinchang

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Instagram had a lot to say about the saga. Below are some reactions:

@lavorie_d wrote:

"I don't know, but I think Tshidi is the problem"

@mandisamaxeke said:

"Did they ever date? It's giving some vibe of Ex ongafunwa ulahlwa"

@msunderstood2018 asked:

"Didn't they JUST get back together?? 😩😩"

@ms.kittypong observed:

"At this point, I'm starting to think they fancy each other mahn🫩🫩🫩"

@sara_mohotlane simply noted:

"One of them is greedy."

@mandisamaxeke added in a second comment:

"Yhoooo, can Mama Rebecca Malope intervene and bring peace among them. They have created such classic music, and now it's time to eat from their hard work, not fight each other. Kwanele"

Tshedi's unfinished business

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tshedi Mholo reacted to the deadly car accident, which claimed the life of DJ Poizen, between Mokopane and Polokwane.

The singer said she and Chymamusique have unfinished business, meaning they recorded a song and never got to release it.

Source: Briefly News