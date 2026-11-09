Former Rhythm City star Pam Andrews opened up about her surgical procedures in a video posted on 8 November 2026

The media personality and content creator listed each surgery she has undergone in a candid tell-all reel

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from praise to curiosity about her personal life

'Rhythm City' actress Pam Andrews shares her plastic surgeries. Images: PamAndrews

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City actress and media personality Pam Andrews has pulled back the curtain on her cosmetic journey, listing every surgical procedure she has undergone in a candid Instagram reel that quickly caught fire online. The raw, unfiltered video is the kind of honest content her followers have come to expect.

Andrews previously impressed her fans online when she pulled an insane face card.

The content creator listed all the surgical procedures she underwent in a video shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

Andrews, who built her profile as an actress and later carved out a space as a content creator, walked viewers through her surgical history one procedure at a time. Rather than skirting around the topic, she addressed each surgery directly, giving fans a rare and frank look into choices she has made about her body over the years.

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Social media users comment on the clip

@paulmodjadji wrote:

"Pam, you're doing incredible work, hon!!! ❤️❤️❤️ This is doing the work! ❤️"

@jessicarethabilek said:

"I never skip a story time with you❤️"

@missawori asked:

"Do you ever still sing?"

@thaps8744 joked:

"I thought it was my sister who doesn't like to go to the gym"

@theevirg reminisced:

"I always saw you klipfontein when loep, with your friends winkles when, before you became famous"

@gabrielamatavele commented:

"But you are more black."

'Rhythm City' Star Pam Andrews Reveals Plastic Surgeries She Had

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews caught her first husband cheating while 7 months pregnant

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews shared the painful story of how she discovered her first husband was unfaithful while she was heavily pregnant.

A voicemail accidentally sent to Pam exposed her French ex-husband kissing another woman while she recovered alone at a Johannesburg hotel.

Just two weeks after Pam moved out, she made a shocking discovery at the family home that left her in complete disbelief.

Source: Briefly News