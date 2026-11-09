Veteran actor Roderick Jaftha posted a raw and alarming message on Facebook about his body giving way under years of built-up stress

The 63-year-old star, who publicly asked for help with food and rent in 2024, revealed his blood pressure spiked, and he could barely move

Jaftha said seeing the fear on his children's faces gave him the strength to push forward in what he described as a fight between victory and death

Former 'Generations' actor Roderick Jaftha opened up about his health crisis. Image: Rodrick Jaftha

Source: Twitter

Veteran South African actor Roderick Jaftha has opened up about a frightening health scare, revealing that his body finally gave out after years of mounting pressure. The 63-year-old, best known for his role on Generations, took to Facebook on Friday, 6 November 2026, to share what many fans are calling one of his most harrowing posts yet.

In the emotional message, Jaftha described collapsing under the weight of prolonged stress, writing: "Years of stress buildup finally caught up with me. My body collapsed, my blood pressure shot through the roof. I could hardly move."

Jaftha's long road of hardship

This isn't the first time the veteran actor has found himself publicly vulnerable. In 2024, Jaftha made headlines when he appealed to the public for donations to cover his family's food and rent. The situation drew enough attention that Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie stepped in with a R5 000 contribution to help him stay afloat.

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In the days leading up to his latest post, Jaftha had already been hinting at a storm brewing, sharing messages about enduring "dire personal circumstances" and "suffering in silence." His Friday post, however, made the depth of his struggle impossible to ignore.

Despite the gravity of his situation, Jaftha said seeing his children's distress gave him an unexpected jolt of resolve.

"Seeing the worried look on my kids' faces strengthened me. Made me more determined than ever to win this fight," he wrote, before adding a chilling line: "I'm so close. Either to victory or death."

Check out his Facebook post below:

Supporters rally behind the star

The post drew an outpouring of concern and solidarity from followers. Here is how some responded:

Moses Brink wrote:

"My brother, God loves you as He loves His own Son Jesus Christ. I feel for you because before I surrendered my will to Jesus Christ."

Marius Ingram shared:

"I have been there. You can be tough as nails, but with time you run out of steam."

Andile Mgemane offered:

"This life is tough. This life is brutal and unrelenting... Hope is the only light we have✊🏽"

Mershel Mapasie added:

"Prayer changes everything. There is healing power in the Lord."

Rodrick lands new role

In a previous update from Briefly News, former Red Zone actor Roderick Jaftha was thankful to have landed a role on SABC2's Afrikaans telenovela Paradys.

Jaftha previously made headlines when he appealed for donations to provide for his family.

Source: Briefly News