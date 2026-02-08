Actor Roderick Jaftha is Grateful for a New Role in the Afrikaans Telenovela 'Paradys'
- Former Red Zone actor Roderick Jaftha is thankful to have landed a role on SABC2's Afrikaans telenovela Paradys
- Jaftha previously made headlines when he appealed for donations to provide for his family
- Viewers of the Afrikaans telenovela and the actor took to social media this week to comment on his new role
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Legendary actor Roderick Jaftha, who will star opposite actors Zane Meas, Ilse Klink, Lorcia Cooper, and Vaugn Lucas on SABC2's upcoming Afrikaans telenovela Paradys, opens up about his return to the small screen.
Jaftha previously made headlines when he landed a role on eTV's drama series Red Zone.
Actor Spaces shared photos of the full cast of the upcoming telenovela on its X account on 30 January 2026.
"Paradys a multi-generational family story centered on a once-promised “Coloured paradise” that never materialised. Starring Lorcia Cooper, Chantal Stanfield, and Zane Meas, the series explores legacy, belonging, and unresolved dreams with emotional depth and authenticity," said the channel.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Jaftha reveals in an interview with Sunday World on Sunday, 8 February 2026, that he's glad the SABC decided to uplift the local TV content, where many actors are getting opportunities to work.
"I am hoping that this is a launchpad for us as actors to get more opportunities, as this means a lot to us,” said Jaftha.
The former Generations actor added that his recent financial struggles taught him valuable lessons about saving for a rainy day.
“I have learned my lesson; it was painful when my family did not have food. Even though I didn’t sit back and watch them suffer, I had been trying to make things out. Being down and out does not even begin to describe it. Imagine having kids and being unable to afford your current rent, or even a cheaper place. It was truly a sad situation, but I lived through hope,” added the legendary actor.
Jaftha also reveals that viewers will not regret following and watching the upcoming SABC2 show. and the entire production team, from the cast to the crew, with the guidance of the producers and directors, played a crucial role to make sure that the show is a success.
South Africans react to SABC2 telenovela
@ah_donepifiano said:
"Can't wait to see what the new era of SABC 2 has in store for us. The future is looking bright"
@SthembiD wrote:
"Im loving this and SABC2 understands the assignment."
@Misah_Mdiza reacted:
"Coming to SABC 2, wow.. Shall definitely learn how to speak Afrikaans."
@Xitsundzuxo_ replied:
"Can't wait to dive into the drama of Paradys! Faith, power struggles, broken promises… this one looks intense. Who's ready for the ride?"
Former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha appeals for donations
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Roderick Jaftha took to social media to request donations as he struggles to provide for his family.
Japhta revealed he can't afford rent or food for his four children, with two still in school.
He also mentioned difficulty getting acting gigs due to his fluency in only English and Afrikaans, while most productions favour vernacular languages.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za