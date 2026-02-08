Former Red Zone actor Roderick Jaftha is thankful to have landed a role on SABC2's Afrikaans telenovela Paradys

Jaftha previously made headlines when he appealed for donations to provide for his family

Viewers of the Afrikaans telenovela and the actor took to social media this week to comment on his new role

Actor Roderick Jaftha is Grateful for a New Role in the Afrikaans Telenovela 'Paradys'

Legendary actor Roderick Jaftha, who will star opposite actors Zane Meas, Ilse Klink, Lor­cia Cooper, and Vaugn Lucas on SABC2's upcoming Afrikaans telenovela Paradys, opens up about his return to the small screen.

Jaftha previously made headlines when he landed a role on eTV's drama series Red Zone.

Actor Spaces shared photos of the full cast of the upcoming telenovela on its X account on 30 January 2026.

"Paradys a multi-generational family story centered on a once-promised “Coloured paradise” that never materialised. Starring Lorcia Cooper, Chantal Stanfield, and Zane Meas, the series explores legacy, belonging, and unresolved dreams with emotional depth and authenticity," said the channel.

Jaftha reveals in an interview with Sunday World on Sunday, 8 February 2026, that he's glad the SABC decided to uplift the local TV con­tent, where many actors are get­ting oppor­tun­it­ies to work.

"I am hop­ing that this is a launch­pad for us as act­ors to get more oppor­tun­it­ies, as this means a lot to us,” said Jaftha.

The former Generations actor added that his recent fin­an­cial struggles taught him valu­able les­sons about sav­ing for a rainy day.

“I have learned my les­son; it was pain­ful when my fam­ily did not have food. Even though I didn’t sit back and watch them suf­fer, I had been try­ing to make things out. Being down and out does not even begin to describe it. Ima­gine hav­ing kids and being unable to afford your cur­rent rent, or even a cheaper place. It was truly a sad situ­ation, but I lived through hope,” added the legendary actor.

Jaftha also reveals that viewers will not regret fol­low­ing and watch­ing the upcoming SABC2 show. and the entire pro­duc­tion team, from the cast to the crew, with the guid­ance of the pro­du­cers and dir­ect­ors, played a cru­cial role to make sure that the show is a suc­cess.

South Africans react to SABC2 telenovela

@ah_donepifiano said:

"Can't wait to see what the new era of SABC 2 has in store for us. The future is looking bright"

@SthembiD wrote:

"Im loving this and SABC2 understands the assignment."

@Misah_Mdiza reacted:

"Coming to SABC 2, wow.. Shall definitely learn how to speak Afrikaans."

@Xitsundzuxo_ replied:

"Can't wait to dive into the drama of Paradys! Faith, power struggles, broken promises… this one looks intense. Who's ready for the ride?"

Former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha appeals for donations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Roderick Jaftha took to social media to request donations as he struggles to provide for his family.

Japhta revealed he can't afford rent or food for his four children, with two still in school.

He also mentioned difficulty getting acting gigs due to his fluency in only English and Afrikaans, while most productions favour vernacular languages.

