A young South African woman shared footage of her family home after it was petrol-bombed while they slept on Monday night

Her mother is a DA ward councillor serving in an ANC-dominated ward who had previously received political threats

The attack came amid a surge in political violence across South Africa ahead of the November 2026 local government elections

A DA councillor's daughter on the right and their home that was burnt down on the left. Images: @kaynixster_02/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman broke her silence on 6 November 2026 after her family home was petrol-bombed in what she states was allegedly a politically motivated attack. TikToker @kaynixster_02 posted footage of the charred aftermath, with the video quickly drawing responses from people across the country.

In her post, she described a terrifying night in which the family was asleep when their home was set alight. As they tried to escape, people were reportedly banging on the front door attempting to force their way inside, and gunshots were fired.

"Imagine being in your own home, the one place where you are supposed to feel safest, fighting for your life and wondering whether you and your family will make it out alive," she wrote.

Her mother serves as a Democratic Alliance ward councillor in an ANC-dominated ward. The family had received threats before, but nothing could have prepared them for the attack that unfolded that night.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Political violence surges around 2026 elections

The attack came at a deeply troubled moment for South African democracy. According to data tracked by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, at least 43 people were killed in suspected political assassinations in 2026 ahead of the November local government elections, surpassing figures recorded during the same period the previous year. Victims have included candidates, councillors and party officials across multiple parties, including the ANC, DA, IFP, EFF and MK Party.

Days before the elections, uMkhonto weSizure Party organiser Lastborn Shazi was shot and killed at his KwaZulu-Natal home while on a campaign Zoom call. While KZN remains the hardest-hit province, political violence has spread nationally to Gauteng and the Western Cape. Researchers note that many of these attacks are linked to competition over municipal budgets, tenders and ties to organised crime.

Despite the trauma, @kaynixster_02 made clear that her family refused to be silenced.

"We are traumatised. We are shaken. But we are grateful to be alive," she wrote, calling for justice, accountability and an end to political violence. "No political position, party, or difference in political beliefs should ever cost someone their safety or their life."

Watch the footage of the aftermath below:

South Africans send their support

Viewers flooded the comments section on the TikTok page with messages of comfort and solidarity:

@Hustling Hair Fairy 🧚‍♀ wrote:

"Sorry for what happened to you, this is extremely unfair."

@Asty Van Staden said:

"So sorry that this had to happen to you guys Kay. Big hug to you guys, this is absolutely wrong, sending love and light 🥺"

@Milanie reacted:

"Oh my word!!! Girl!!! It was your house 🥺🥺 I'm so sorry, are you guys okay? Jesus will provide... stay strong 💜"

@hayleydavid wrote:

"I am so sorry that you and your family had to go through something so traumatising Kay 😭💔"

@caydee🦋 said:

"I'm so sorry that this happened to you guys. I got you my girl 🤞🏼❤️"

@uNobuhle.m added:

"Oh my, my baby 🥺🥺 I'm so sorry MaKay 💔"

More on the 2026 local government elections

Briefly News recently reported on Maurice Paige’s heartfelt message as results came in for the Cape Winelands mayoral race.

recently reported on Maurice Paige’s heartfelt message as results came in for the Cape Winelands mayoral race. Helen Zille’s family is in the spotlight as the DA emerges as a frontrunner in Johannesburg.

A video of a township transformer being taken down after the elections has South Africans divided.

Source: Briefly News