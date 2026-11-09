Amahle Shezi took part in a TikTok trend on 8 November 2026 that struck a nerve with South African graduates

The video contrasted her graduation day with her current reality working as a Milo promoter at a supermarket

Thousands of South Africans flooded the comments with their own stories of struggling to find work after finishing their degrees

Amahle showed the reality of her life after graduation. Image: @amahle_shezi

Source: Getty Images

A relatable TikTok trend by Amahle Shezi has cracked South Africans open in ways they did not expect. The video, posted on 8 November 2026, blew up quickly and had thousands of graduates nodding along.

The clip plays out in two scenes. The first shows Amahle at what appears to be a graduation venue, with the words on screen:

"I haven't seen you since we graduated"

The second cuts to her indoors at a supermarket promotional stand, offering passers-by a cup of Milo. The contrast between the two moments is sharp and painfully familiar to many young South Africans.

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The reality behind the degree

South Africa's graduate unemployment crisis is not new, but Shezi's video put a human face on it. Many young people leave university with qualifications and high hopes, only to find that the job market has very little waiting for them. The trend tapped into that tension without saying a word about it directly.

The video gathered over 2,298 comments, with many graduates sharing their own journeys in the replies.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi graduates share their struggles

The comment section on her page turned into a space of raw honesty and encouragement:

@Zandi wrote:

"Coming from an LLB graduate who spent 2 years unemployed, 1 year packing groceries at Checkers and now lecturing at one of South Africa's biggest private institutions, it gets better. Just keep fighting, crying and praying through it 💜"

@4S4ND4 said:

"And no course is above the program, believe me"

@Manase Tsebe shared:

"I skipped graduation ceremony because I could see this coming. Just collected my certificate and moved on"

@Thuso Kgosi added:

"Now I understand why our youth don't bother to vote."

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Source: Briefly News