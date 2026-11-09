Naomi Campbell Seemingly Throwing Jabs at Elsa Majimbo
- Elsa Majimbo posted a raw, emotional video to her Instagram Stories addressing online bullying and a lack of empathy from internet users
- The video quickly went viral, promoting Naomi Campbell to seemingly throw shade at Elsa’s confession
- Not everyone was convinced, with some social media users pushing back on the Elsa Majimbo speculation
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Elsa Majimbo set tongues wagging after posting an unusually candid video to her Instagram Stories. In the selfie-style clip, Elsa opened up in an emotionally raw and unscripted way. She spoke directly to the camera about feeling overwhelmed by online criticism and a perceived absence of empathy from strangers on the internet.
Elsa Majimbo opens up about being bullied online
Elsa Majimbo made clear that she rarely makes this kind of personal content, but felt compelled to speak out. She described herself as someone who keeps largely to herself, avoids big social gatherings, and only attends events tied to causes she genuinely cares about. She said, visibly emotional throughout the clip:
"I go out of my way not to disturb anyone. I don't talk to people. I have very few friends."
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She also addressed accusations that her slim frame is a sign of drug use, saying people assume she is on drugs "just because of how skinny I am." Elsa added that she has even been called a "prostit*te" based on her outfit choices, describing the experience as deeply hurtful.
Naomi Campbell seemingly throws shade
Supermodel Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram to write that the best thing you can do is get sober. And this made fans assume that she was throwing shade at Elsa, with many claiming she would know, as she was once in the same situation.
Elsa Majimbo speculation takes over online
The video gained a second life on X after user @mixedracedUncle shared it with the caption:
"Naomi Campbell on her Instagram stories. Very weird."
In a follow-up post, the same account wrote:
"So sad to see Elsa Majimbo going through so much; may she find healing and strength."
The comment drew a wave of responses from users who either ran with the comparison or shut it down entirely. Reactions were split.
@3onn18 wrote:
"Lol she's messy."
@MeesLala77 offered a more measured take:
"She prob talking about her experiences, y'all just are parasocial about everything."
@itsberyl was more direct in dismissing the speculation altogether:
"You people are so delusional even thinking that Naomi is thinking about, let alone posting about Elsa Majimbo."
Elsa Majimbo addressed drug allegations
Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo addressed drug and prostitut*on allegations that have been swirling around her online.
Majimbo said she doesn't know where the claims come from, but netizens quickly pointed to her past social media behaviour.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za