Elsa Majimbo posted a raw, emotional video to her Instagram Stories addressing online bullying and a lack of empathy from internet users

The video quickly went viral, promoting Naomi Campbell to seemingly throw shade at Elsa’s confession

Not everyone was convinced, with some social media users pushing back on the Elsa Majimbo speculation

Naomi Campbell raised eyebrows after making comments that social media users interpreted as shade directed at Elsa Majimbo. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin, Jayce Illman

Source: Getty Images

Elsa Majimbo set tongues wagging after posting an unusually candid video to her Instagram Stories. In the selfie-style clip, Elsa opened up in an emotionally raw and unscripted way. She spoke directly to the camera about feeling overwhelmed by online criticism and a perceived absence of empathy from strangers on the internet.

Elsa Majimbo opens up about being bullied online

Elsa Majimbo made clear that she rarely makes this kind of personal content, but felt compelled to speak out. She described herself as someone who keeps largely to herself, avoids big social gatherings, and only attends events tied to causes she genuinely cares about. She said, visibly emotional throughout the clip:

"I go out of my way not to disturb anyone. I don't talk to people. I have very few friends."

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She also addressed accusations that her slim frame is a sign of drug use, saying people assume she is on drugs "just because of how skinny I am." Elsa added that she has even been called a "prostit*te" based on her outfit choices, describing the experience as deeply hurtful.

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Naomi Campbell seemingly throws shade

Supermodel Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram to write that the best thing you can do is get sober. And this made fans assume that she was throwing shade at Elsa, with many claiming she would know, as she was once in the same situation.

Elsa Majimbo speculation takes over online

The video gained a second life on X after user @mixedracedUncle shared it with the caption:

"Naomi Campbell on her Instagram stories. Very weird."

In a follow-up post, the same account wrote:

"So sad to see Elsa Majimbo going through so much; may she find healing and strength."

The comment drew a wave of responses from users who either ran with the comparison or shut it down entirely. Reactions were split.

@3onn18 wrote:

"Lol she's messy."

@MeesLala77 offered a more measured take:

"She prob talking about her experiences, y'all just are parasocial about everything."

@itsberyl was more direct in dismissing the speculation altogether:

"You people are so delusional even thinking that Naomi is thinking about, let alone posting about Elsa Majimbo."

Elsa Majimbo addressed drug allegations

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo addressed drug and prostitut*on allegations that have been swirling around her online.

Majimbo said she doesn't know where the claims come from, but netizens quickly pointed to her past social media behaviour.

Source: Briefly News