The Polokwane High Court sentenced Gareth Alexander Potgieter and Wynand Carel Steyn for the murder of Hendrik Venter

The 43-year-old Venter was reported missing in August 2021, and his remains were found nearly a year later, in July 2022

The case drew sharp reactions on social media, with some users making note of the white genocide narrative

Gareth Alexander Potgieter and Wynand Carel Steyn were sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of Hendrik Venter. Image: @PolokwaneWeekly

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO — The Polokwane High Court sentenced two men to life imprisonment on Friday, 6 November 2026, after convicting them of murdering, dismembering, and burning the remains of 43-year-old Hendrik Stephanus Venter.

Gareth Alexander Potgieter and Wynand Carel Steyn, who are both 38, were each found guilty on two counts: murder and defeating the ends of justice. They received a life sentence for the murder and a five-year term for the other charge.

The court ordered that the two sentences run concurrently.

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Venter went missing in 2021

The case originated on 20 August 2021, when a missing person report was filed at the Northam Police Station after Venter disappeared.

Nearly a year later, in July 2022, information emerged that he had been killed, his body dismembered and burned, with the remains allegedly discarded along the De Put gravel road in the Northam policing area.

A murder docket was opened, and arrest warrants were issued. Potgieter was later apprehended in Bloemfontein and transferred to the Northam Police, while Steyn was already in custody at the time in connection with a separate copper theft matter.

During the investigation, detectives recovered some of the victim's body parts, as well as his ring. A sink basin found at the scene tested positive for Venter's DNA.

How did South Africans react?

The case drew significant attention on social media following the sentencing.

Several users used it as a flashpoint for broader political arguments, with some invoking white genocide narratives or making references to international political figures. The views below do not reflect those of Briefly News.

@DzanibeNhlanhla wrote:

"Bring back the death penalty."

@CapetownClora said:

"White on white farm genocide."

@NyaopeBoi tagged Elon Musk:

"Elon Musk, terrible things are happening in South Africa."

@ChOc_92 commented:

"Someone call Trump."

@NoellaBoss wrote:

"The Donald Trump administration won't like this. Now they'll get R1 million for AfriForum to prove their innocence in court."

@vutomi15 added:

"Seems AfriForum members might be wrong."

What Trump has said about South Africa

Source: Briefly News