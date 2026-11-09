Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu opened up about his relationship with model Sarah Langa in a GQ Magazine interview

The Stormers player credited the 33-year-old, who is nine years his senior, for pushing him to grow professionally

The couple made their relationship official in a joint interview, with Sacha firing back at critics calling Sarah a distraction

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Defends Girlfriend Sarah Langa as His 'Treasure', Not a Distraction

Source: Getty Images

Springbok and Stormers player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has pushed back against critics who labelled his girlfriend, model Sarah Langa, a distraction, calling her the driving force behind his growth on and off the field. The couple went public with their relationship this week through a joint interview, capping it off with Sacha's candid feature in GQ Magazine.

Sacha Credits Sarah as His Biggest Support

Far from playing down the relationship, the rugby star spoke warmly about what Langa brings to his life. The 33-year-old model, who is nine years older than him, is someone Sacha says has shaped how he approaches his career.

"She taught me a lot about staying consistent. She's very organised, super, super organised, and has had so many experiences around the world," he said. "Usually it's your best friend who's pushing you, but if you look to a woman and she can push you, I think for me, that's treasure."

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It is a rare and refreshingly honest admission from a high-profile athlete, acknowledging that his partner's work ethic and life experience have set a standard he actively tries to match.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Defends Girlfriend Sarah Langa as His 'Treasure', Not a Distraction

Source: UGC

Sacha Fires Back at Distraction Claims

With any high-profile relationship comes scrutiny, and Sacha has not been immune to commentary suggesting that Langa's public profile could pull his focus away from rugby. He addressed those claims directly.

"The real stuff is that I found a girl or a woman who can be on her job, as well as set an example for me in being on my job," he said, dismissing the notion that the relationship is anything but a positive influence.

For Sacha, the fact that Sarah is independently driven and accomplished is precisely what makes the partnership work. Rather than competing for attention with his sport, she models the kind of discipline and consistency he aspires to bring to his own game.

The public reveal of their relationship, combined with Sacha's glowing words in GQ, has introduced a new dimension to how South African rugby fans see the young Springbok star, one that extends well beyond what he does on the pitch.

Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu's moment with Damian

In a previous report from Briefly News, a moment between Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse during the Springboks' win over Italy has divided rugby fans.

Source: Briefly News