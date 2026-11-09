Nine foreign nationals were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a Bruma hotel on 9 November 2026

The suspects allegedly prepared to board flights before the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation nabbed them

The Hawks led a multidisciplinary operation involving INTERPOL and several local and international law enforcement agencies

Nine foreign nationals were arrested at OR Tambo before they were allegedly due to board a flight to join the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Nine foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation confirmed on 9 November 2026.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport and at a hotel in Bruma on the night of 8 November 2026. Authorities say the individuals were on the verge of boarding outbound flights when the operation was executed.

Hawks-led operation spans multiple agencies

The arrests were the result of an integrated, multidisciplinary investigation. INTERPOL, the Hawks' Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team, and various security companies were involved.

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The nine suspects are expected to face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998, which prohibits unauthorised foreign military assistance and mercenary activity by citizens, residents, or foreign nationals operating from within South Africa.

South African men recruited to fight in Ukraine

The arrests come against the backdrop of a broader pattern of attempted recruitment and travel linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

South African authorities have previously intercepted individuals at OR Tambo on similar charges. A high-profile case in mid-2025 involved approximately 17 South African men, mostly from KwaZulu-Natal, who alleged they were deceived into travelling to Russia under the guise of security training. They were then deployed to the Donbas front to fight.

That case prompted diplomatic engagement between Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin and led to calls for stricter enforcement of the 1998 Act.

Dudu Zuma Sambuda denies links to Russia war recruitment scam

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla stated under oath that she wasn’t the mastermind after South Africans were sent to fight for Russia

Zuma-Sambudla had instead claimed that she was the victim of an elaborate deception, blaming Blessing Rhulani Khoza.

She further explained that he was a man whom she had never met or even heard of before, but that he contacted her via WhatsApp.

Source: Briefly News