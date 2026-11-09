"Won't give up": Miss Universe Zimbabwe Breaks Silence as US Ban Delays Her Puerto Rico Pageant Trip
- Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall was set to fly to Puerto Rico on 8 November 2026 for the 75th Miss Universe pageant
- A partial US ban affecting Zimbabwe and other nations left her visa approval unresolved, forcing her to remain in South Africa
- Roseanna broke her silence in an emotional video, revealing that the Zimbabwean government and Miss Universe Zimbabwe board are fighting for her
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Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall was supposed to board a flight to Puerto Rico on 8 November 2026. Instead, she filmed a heartfelt video from South Africa, where she had spent the previous week, to explain why she was still grounded.
In the clip shared on her Instagram on 8 November, Roseanna addressed her followers directly, confirming that a partial US ban affecting Zimbabwe and several other nations had stalled her visa approval. The 75th edition of Miss Universe, held in Puerto Rico, was the destination she had spent months preparing for. She said:
"Today is the day that I was supposed to be leaving for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe. But unfortunately, due to the partial ban on Zimbabwe and other nations by the United States, we have been back and forth trying to get my visa approved."
Zimbabwe's fight to get to Puerto Rico
Roseanna made clear she was not the only pageant contestant caught in this situation. She said several of her African counterparts were facing identical barriers and that she felt deeply for what they were going through.
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She expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean government, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisation and board, and to the public for rallying behind her.
"You as the people, you have truly rallied behind me and supported me throughout."
She also used a phrase in Shona:
"Ndunoku Tendai Jikuru," meaning she was grateful from the bottom of her heart.
Despite the setback, Roseanna said she would not surrender the fight. She promised to share a final update within the coming days and urged supporters to hold on. She said:
"After all the hard work and preparations that I have put in over the past months, I will not give up."
View the Instagram video below:
Fans rally behind Roseanna
Supporters flooded the comments with prayers and words of encouragement:
@nyashakmutizwa said:
"We continue to pray ❤🙏🏾"
@kikkybadass wrote:
"I pray you get that visa ❤"
@innocentjajk shared:
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 We love you Rose"
@symply_prayz commented:
"We are with you in this 😍😍😍😍"
@misschindiya added:
"You will get that VISA Roseanna 🙏🏾🙏🏾 You have worked so hard and pushed so much, you will get there! 🙏🏾🙏🏾"
@gianii_counsellor_mckendrick wrote:
"Relax, God is working 🙌"
@jesssra cheered:
"Forward you go 👏👏👏👏"
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- TikTok video reveals what Zimbabwe newspapers apparently look like, stunning South Africans and sparking debate over land policy and comparisons to leaders.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za