Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall was set to fly to Puerto Rico on 8 November 2026 for the 75th Miss Universe pageant

A partial US ban affecting Zimbabwe and other nations left her visa approval unresolved, forcing her to remain in South Africa

Roseanna broke her silence in an emotional video, revealing that the Zimbabwean government and Miss Universe Zimbabwe board are fighting for her

Miss Universe Zimbabwe board and government fight for Roseanna Hall’s visa. Image: @the_goldenrose

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall was supposed to board a flight to Puerto Rico on 8 November 2026. Instead, she filmed a heartfelt video from South Africa, where she had spent the previous week, to explain why she was still grounded.

In the clip shared on her Instagram on 8 November, Roseanna addressed her followers directly, confirming that a partial US ban affecting Zimbabwe and several other nations had stalled her visa approval. The 75th edition of Miss Universe, held in Puerto Rico, was the destination she had spent months preparing for. She said:

"Today is the day that I was supposed to be leaving for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe. But unfortunately, due to the partial ban on Zimbabwe and other nations by the United States, we have been back and forth trying to get my visa approved."

Zimbabwe's fight to get to Puerto Rico

Roseanna made clear she was not the only pageant contestant caught in this situation. She said several of her African counterparts were facing identical barriers and that she felt deeply for what they were going through.

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She expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean government, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisation and board, and to the public for rallying behind her.

"You as the people, you have truly rallied behind me and supported me throughout."

She also used a phrase in Shona:

"Ndunoku Tendai Jikuru," meaning she was grateful from the bottom of her heart.

Despite the setback, Roseanna said she would not surrender the fight. She promised to share a final update within the coming days and urged supporters to hold on. She said:

"After all the hard work and preparations that I have put in over the past months, I will not give up."

View the Instagram video below:

Fans rally behind Roseanna

Supporters flooded the comments with prayers and words of encouragement:

@nyashakmutizwa said:

"We continue to pray ❤🙏🏾"

@kikkybadass wrote:

"I pray you get that visa ❤"

@innocentjajk shared:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 We love you Rose"

@symply_prayz commented:

"We are with you in this 😍😍😍😍"

@misschindiya added:

"You will get that VISA Roseanna 🙏🏾🙏🏾 You have worked so hard and pushed so much, you will get there! 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@gianii_counsellor_mckendrick wrote:

"Relax, God is working 🙌"

@jesssra cheered:

"Forward you go 👏👏👏👏"

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Source: Briefly News