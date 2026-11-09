Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has dispelled social media claims regarding confirmed 2027 SASSA pension increases

South African pensioners will only receive clarity on the Older Persons Grant during the February 2027 national budget speech

National Treasury confirmed that any proposed adjustments remain subject to Cabinet approval and state affordability

Minister Enoch Godongwana has moved to clarify widespread speculation surrounding upcoming grant adjustments. Image: @CapricornFMNews - @brieflyza

Source: Twitter

South African pensioners banking on early updates regarding their monthly grants will have to wait longer before seeing any adjustments to their payouts. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has clarified that no final decision has been made concerning future grant amounts, dismissing unverified reports spreading across social media. The official review process is currently running through statutory budget cycles, leaving beneficiaries awaiting formal confirmation from the national government.

Budget timeline confirmed

According to a report by Cape Town Etc, Minister Godongwana stated that potential adjustments to the Older Persons Grant are being weighed as part of the broader 2027/28 National Budget process. Consequently, official announcements will only be delivered during the Minister's annual Budget Speech scheduled for February 2027. While recipient communities have voiced mounting strain over the rising cost of living, Treasury stressed that any adjustments will strictly depend on what the national fiscus can afford, alongside Cabinet sign-off.

Payment dates separate

The department also urged beneficiaries not to conflate operational schedule adjustments with monetary grant hikes. Logistical shifts in payment windows—such as early payouts arranged around public events or local government elections—operate independently of legislative funding increases. Officials reiterated that all official changes to SASSA allowances will continue to be communicated through verified National Treasury and social development channels rather than speculative online notices.

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Beneficiaries were reminded that operational changes to disbursement dates do not mean payout values have increased. Image: Nini

Source: Getty Images

More articles about SASSA grants

South African pensioners and their supporters are demanding that the government raise the monthly Old Age Grant to R5,000, arguing that the current R2,400 payout fails to cover skyrocketing food, rent, and electricity costs.

Briefly News reported that Social Development Minister Dina Pule announced plans to roll out self-service SASSA kiosks in public libraries and hire temporary contract staff to curb severe overcrowding and branch congestion.

reported that Social Development Minister Dina Pule announced plans to roll out self-service SASSA kiosks in public libraries and hire temporary contract staff to curb severe overcrowding and branch congestion. SASSA has confirmed its December 2026 grant disbursement schedule, staggering payments across three consecutive days starting Wednesday, 2 December, to curb pay-point congestion and help beneficiaries plan their festive budgets early.

Source: Briefly News