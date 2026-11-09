BMA Arrests 2 Officials at Emahlathini Border Gate on Corruption and Fraud Charges
- The Border Management Authority arrested two officials at the Emahlathini Border Gate in Mpumalanga on corruption, fraud, and immigration charges
- Preliminary investigations suggest passports were transported from Gauteng and stamped at the border in exchange for payment
- The BMA revealed that two additional officials at the Maseru Port of Entry were also arrested for alleged similar offences
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MPUMALANGA — Two officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA), Msebenzi Mgobo and Mbuso Mnisi, have appeared in court after being apprehended at the Emahlathini Border Gate in Mpumalanga on charges involving fraud, corruption, and contravening immigration laws.
According to SABC News, authorities state that travel documents were transported directly from Gauteng to the Mpumalanga crossing, where officers allegedly applied official stamps to the passports for illicit cash payments.
Internal disciplinary proceedings and legal process
BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi announced that the agency completed its internal enquiry into the incident. Formal internal misconduct hearings are scheduled to begin while the judicial process moves forward in court.
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Mogotsi further revealed that law enforcement recently detained two additional border officers stationed at the Maseru border crossing between South Africa and Lesotho under similar allegations. She reiterated that the agency is actively taking steps to eliminate corrupt practices across all land borders.
Systemic border operations under scrutiny
The incidents at the Emahlathini and Maseru entry points highlight ongoing enforcement actions by the authority to tackle illegal processing schemes. Operatives transporting passports across provincial boundaries to secure illegitimate border stamps indicates persistent vulnerabilities within administrative controls at regional checkpoints.
The authority, whoch recovered 83 stolen vehicles in six months, confirmed it will maintain strict oversight through joint criminal actions and internal labor sanctions to address border integrity issues.
Limpopo SAPS arrest 6 in cross-border operation
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a joint Limpopo cross-border operation that led to six arrests and the seizure of stolen vehicles, cigarettes and controlled medicines worth R9.6 million.
The 10 recovered vehicles were allegedly destined for Zimbabwe. Police have not said what charges the suspects face or when they are expected to appear in court.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za