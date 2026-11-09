Mining tycoon Solomon Soka Madibela, known as MySol, flexed a Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch on X

The Wayde van Niekerk edition originally retailed for around R3.25 million but fetches far more on the secondary market

The skeleton watch with its green and yellow case left netizens divided, with some questioning how you even tell the time

MySol showed off his watch worth millions. Image: Mysol_Ceo

Source: Twitter

Mining tycoon Solomon Soka Madibela, better known as MySol, sparked a flurry of reactions online after showing off a staggeringly expensive luxury timepiece on X. The watch in question is a Richard Mille RM 67-02, the limited-edition model named after South African sprint legend Wayde van Niekerk.

The close-up clip, filmed indoors on a tiled floor, captures MySol's wrist adorned with the skeleton watch, which features a distinctive green and yellow textured case. The presentation is casual and confident — the kind of flex that makes the internet stop scrolling.

How much is MySol's watch worth?

When the RM 67-02 "Sprint" edition first hit the market, its retail price sat at around $185,000 USD, the equivalent of roughly R3.25 million. That figure alone would turn heads, but the watch's secondary market value tells a different story entirely.

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Because production numbers are strictly limited and demand from collectors remains fierce, the timepiece now trades for between R5.6 million and R6.5 million. Pristine examples with original box and papers have been listed for upwards of R7.5 million on platforms such as Chrono24.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on MySol's R6.5 million watch

Watch the flex that got the internet talking:

The video drew a wide range of reactions, from disbelief to outright criticism of its aesthetic. Here is what X users had to say:

@N_Ntuli458 remarked:

"Someone's house is on your wrist 😭😭"

@rikhotsomoses highlighted:

"Looks like Springboks memorabilia. Maybe it's because I'm poor."

@IMogashoa22804 asked:

"How do you see time here!?"

@Siya_ZAR said:

"This doesn't even look nice even though it's so expensive"

@LNtebe43122 quoted:

"Richard Mille doesn't make watches for presidents"

@263Lord_Allan mocked:

"The burden of the rich... every purchase has to be paraded in front of the 'have-nots' and fish for satisfaction"

Other articles about MySol's life of luxury

Briefly News has written about MySol's luxurious lifestyle. Here are some of the articles to read to gain insight into his life:

MySol showcased his growing wealth after surprising himself with a custom Rolls-Royce for his birthday.

The mining tycoon added a rare Brabus, which he claimed is one of only 30 worldwide, to his collection.

During an appearance on Podcast and Chill, he also claimed that banks now borrow money from him and explained how his children could receive R80 million monthly.

Source: Briefly News