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“So Cool”: European Traveller Shows What Happened Crossing Mozambique-South Africa Border Barefoot
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“So Cool”: European Traveller Shows What Happened Crossing Mozambique-South Africa Border Barefoot

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • Travel creator @bevivinos shared a video of her barefoot coastal walk from Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique, straight to the South African border
  • The route takes walkers through dunes and along the shoreline, ending at an informal handwritten signpost marking no man's land
  • Viewers flooded the comments expressing fascination and a desire to attempt the scenic crossing themselves

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She captured just how close the two neighbouring countries are along the shoreline
A tourist shared the unique experience of walking across the Mozambique-South Africa border via the beach. Image: @bevivinos
Source: Instagram

A European travel content creator turned heads online after showing just how casually a person can walk from Mozambique into South Africa. On 8 November 2026, Instagram user @bevivinos posted an Instagram Reel documenting her barefoot stroll from Ponta do Ouro to the South African border, and the internet could not get enough of it.

Ponta do Ouro is a small coastal town at the southern tip of Mozambique, known for shark diving, surfing, and its famously sandy, unpaved roads. What many people do not realise is that the town sits close enough to the border that you can simply walk there along the beach.

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A barefoot border crossing like no other

That is exactly what @bevivinos did. She made her way down the dunes and along the shoreline until she reached an informal handwritten signpost marking the stretch of no man's land between the two countries. No queues, no buses, no border chaos. Just sand between her toes and the Indian Ocean beside her. The simplicity of it all is what made the video take off. For many viewers, it shattered the assumption that crossing an international border is always a stressful, bureaucratic ordeal.

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Watch the full beach border walk on the Instagram reel below:

Viewers want to try it themselves

The mix of curiosity, nostalgia, and wanderlust in the comments reflects how strongly the video resonated. For many South Africans and travellers across the region, the idea of strolling between two countries along a beach feels both unbelievable and within reach. The comment section filled up quickly with people sharing their own feelings about the route:

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@lexilaube said:

"What, this is so cool!"

@kirstytravelssolo wrote:

"That's very cool 🤜."

@lovemore_nk shared:

"I tried that before. I gave up in the middle because of my friend 🤜 😩. Well done."

@kathleenlazarus admitted:

"I've wanted to do this for ages! Still want to 🤩."

@marcosnunoo asked:

"200$ to cross the border?"

@scubasta questioned:

"Do they have a border post there with no hustle?"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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